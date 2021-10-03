More investment needed for life skills-based HIV and health education

03 October 2021 | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts towards addressing issues of sexual and reproductive health for young people.
Its officer for education for health and wellbeing Aina Kantewa, during a three-day capacity building workshop for members of parliament on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and life skills-based HIV and health education said there is a lot of misinformation and misconception regarding comprehensive sexuality education in the communities that need to be addressed.
Kantewa at the workshop held at Swakopmund from Friday to Sunday, noted that it is important that parliament approves and endorse funds for life skills education and SRHR for young people.
“Parliament is critical to advocating for budget allocation to strengthen the delivery of life skills-based HIV and Health Education and provision of SRH services for young people.”

Recognising responsibility
Namibia, she said is among 20 countries that have committed to Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) which among others recognises the responsibility of the states in implementing effective strategies to educate and protect all children, adolescents and young people, including those living with disabilities, from early and unintended pregnancy, unsafe abortion, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including HIV, risks of substance misuse and to combat all forms of discrimination and rights violations including child marriage.
According to Kantewa, progress has been made in formulating policy frameworks that guide the provision of HIV and SRHR Services, saying life skills-based HIV and health education is offered in 95.5 per cent of schools while life skills education curriculum for out of school youth is also in place.
However early and unintended pregnancy, sexual and gender-based violence remains high, while there is a low compressive knowledge on HIV and AIDS among young people. Data presented at the workshop reflects that between March and December 2020, 3 235 learners got pregnant.
“The country, therefore, needs to strengthen the provision of quality CSE and SRHR services which requires the services of skilled and competent personnel,” Kantewa said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Kruger wins youth cattle judging contest

3 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Training through NWR Hi

4 days ago - 29 September 2021 | Education

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Khorixas Rest camp in the Kunene region and Gross Barmen Resort in the Otjozondjupa region are now offering five Namibia Training...

Quality teaching in a quality environment

2 weeks ago - 17 September 2021 | Education

Last year, the German embassy in Windhoek was approached by the German, Afrikaans and French language departments of the University of Namibia (UNAM) with regards...

Training teachers

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

No means no!

2 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Education

The US government-funded DREAMS Program recently certified 23 young Namibian women as No-Means-No instructors to train adolescent girls in techniques to protect themselves against gender-based...

NUST hosts International Education Week - online

4 weeks ago - 06 September 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts two virtual International Education Week activities on 7 and 8 September 2021, namely a Student Representative...

UNAM sticks to online classes…

1 month - 31 August 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has decided to continue with online education despite complaints from some students that the e-learning system is flooded with technical...

ICT Training for 200 learners and unemployed youth

1 month - 31 August 2021 | Education

German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck signed a funding agreement with representatives of Maltas Club Namibia valued at N$164 804 and made available through the...

Africa needs to prioritise STEM-focused education

1 month - 31 August 2021 | Education

The New York Academy of Sciences estimates that sub-Saharan Africa requires 2.5 million more engineers to address the continent’s gravest development problems. In the past...

The basics of plant poisoning

1 month - 29 August 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaA significant number of livestock mortalities in many farming areas can be attributed to plant poisoning, as many farmers report symptoms that...

Latest News

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

New IDs on the cards

5 hours ago | Government

Information minister Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet has approved the introduction and launch of new identity documents (ID) cards that will be issued to citizens,...

Tradeport’s consultants urged to step...

5 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian SPCA has called for the recusal of EnviroLeap, the consultancy working to secure environmental approval for Tradeport Namibia’s plans to import...

Passport message is fake

21 hours ago | Crime

Executive director in the Ministry of Home Affairs Ettienne Maritz, has warned members of the public not to respond to an SMS notification message telling...

More investment needed for life...

21 hours ago | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts...

Chelsi visits Orlindi

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

New book on snakes

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] first book of Namibian snakes by Dr Christo Buys and Francois Theart is now available in bookstores.The book introduces everyone that is...

Big tea party for cancer

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that...

US climate envoy visits Namibia

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy...

Load More