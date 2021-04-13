More lab equipment to test for Covid

13 April 2021 | Health

The US government donated laboratory equipment to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in its ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.
The high-tech equipment, valued at U$422 000 (about N$6.2 million), consists of 30 centrifuges, 15 vortex mixers, 12 biosafety cabinets, 10 refrigerators and 10 freezers. The equipment will be distributed throughout Namibia and will strengthen laboratory capacity, provide a safer working environment for laboratory staff, and increase the availability of temperature-controlled storage for samples and tests.
The donation, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is part of the N$100 million of Covid-19 assistance for Namibia, which the US embassy announced in April 2020.

Committed partner
The US government is a committed partner in health with Namibia and has worked closely with the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) to build Covid-19 testing capacity since the start of the pandemic.
With support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other stakeholders, including USAID, Namibia has implemented standard operating procedures for the safe collection and transport of COVID-19 specimens, safe handling of specimens in clinical and laboratory settings, and quality assurance in testing procedures.
The laboratory equipment was procured by USAID’s supply-chain partner Chemonics and handed over to the NIP, the largest diagnostic pathology service provider in the country, to enhance the capacity to screen and test for COVID-19 nationwide.
“This donation builds on the United States’ promise to assist Namibia as we all battle this virus,” said US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

