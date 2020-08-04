More medical equipment for MoHSS

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs of the Capricorn Group, helping to load some of the boxes for distribution. Photo contributed

The Capricorn Group affirmed their commitment to supporting government and more specifically, the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS) in their fight against Covid-19, by donating medical supplies valued at N$500 000 to health minister Kalumbi Shangula.

This donation is part of the Capricorn Group’s commitment made in May 2020 to contribute N$1 million towards the direct procurement of medical supplies and equipment.

Subsequently Bank Windhoek availed N$332 000 for testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits.

The medical supplies handed over include 20 resuscitators for adults; 20 resuscitators for children; 3 000 oxygen masks and tubing for children; 3000 oxygen masks and tubing for adults; 10 laryngoscopes set with 4 blades; 20 ET tubes cuffed; 50 UN3373 infection control kits with the capacity to carry 4 tubes; and 60 laryngoscopes (variety of types).

Speaking at the handover, the Capricorn Group’s Marlize Horn said that their first priority is to save lives, adding that they would be making a further donation in the next few weeks to complete the total of N$1 million as promised.

The Group also said that they would continue supporting specific areas, including poor and vulnerable communities, medical staff protection and equipment, as well as assistance to their clients and small and medium-sized businesses to support the sustainability of jobs and businesses.



