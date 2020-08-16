More money for arts handed out

African Community Display Culture by Rudolf Seibeb.

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) handed out another N$342 000 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) relief fund in the second round of applications.

A total of 47 eligible applications were received for the second cycle: 25 individuals, 11 groups and 11 organisations. Of these, six individuals, six groups and two organisations were successful. They are:

• Individuals (N$2 000 each): Actofel Ilovu, Andreas Nambabi, Ernst Dausab, Priscella Frank, Sean Cloete, and Venecia Shanjeke.

• Groups: Afro-Music (N$74 000), Frans Art Training School (N$75 000), Joseph Madisia (N$30 000), Nam Acting (N$13 700), Oe Gub Cultural Group (N$8 000), and he Project Room (N$34 300).

• Organisations: Blaqhouse Entertainment (N$38 900) and Grassroots Entertainment (N$57 100).



The Arts & Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund is a temporary project-based relief fund to support CCIs to continue implementing their mandate and sustain their operations. The fund is open to individual artists, cultural workers, groups, and registered organisations.

With this second round of support, it brings the total of reviewed applications thus far to 82, with 24 successful applications of which 11 are individuals, six are groups and seven are organisations.

The adjudicators are André Gariseb (broadcaster and communications strategist); Beatrix Boois (legal practitioner); Boyson Ngondo (deputy director at the ministry of education, arts and culture); Dalicia Olivier (NACN council member); M'kariko Amagulu (acting director in the Directorate of Arts); Shareen Thude (vice-chair and NACN council member); and Silvanus Owoseb (choir director – Brothers in Christ Church).

The total sum awarded for both the first and second cycle is N$644 300.

The next cycle results will be made public on 28 August, 17 September, 1 and 15 October. Fund applications are open until 30 September 2020. The application toolkit is available online via the NACN website.

Applications may also be collected from the ministry of education regional offices across the country. Priority will be given to those who fall in special needs categories such as people with disabilities, marginalized communities, and rural and/or indigenous communities.

