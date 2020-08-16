More money for arts handed out

16 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) handed out another N$342 000 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) relief fund in the second round of applications.
A total of 47 eligible applications were received for the second cycle: 25 individuals, 11 groups and 11 organisations. Of these, six individuals, six groups and two organisations were successful. They are:
• Individuals (N$2 000 each): Actofel Ilovu, Andreas Nambabi, Ernst Dausab, Priscella Frank, Sean Cloete, and Venecia Shanjeke.
• Groups: Afro-Music (N$74 000), Frans Art Training School (N$75 000), Joseph Madisia (N$30 000), Nam Acting (N$13 700), Oe Gub Cultural Group (N$8 000), and he Project Room (N$34 300).
• Organisations: Blaqhouse Entertainment (N$38 900) and Grassroots Entertainment (N$57 100).

The Arts & Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund is a temporary project-based relief fund to support CCIs to continue implementing their mandate and sustain their operations. The fund is open to individual artists, cultural workers, groups, and registered organisations.
With this second round of support, it brings the total of reviewed applications thus far to 82, with 24 successful applications of which 11 are individuals, six are groups and seven are organisations.
The adjudicators are André Gariseb (broadcaster and communications strategist); Beatrix Boois (legal practitioner); Boyson Ngondo (deputy director at the ministry of education, arts and culture); Dalicia Olivier (NACN council member); M'kariko Amagulu (acting director in the Directorate of Arts); Shareen Thude (vice-chair and NACN council member); and Silvanus Owoseb (choir director – Brothers in Christ Church).
The total sum awarded for both the first and second cycle is N$644 300.
The next cycle results will be made public on 28 August, 17 September, 1 and 15 October. Fund applications are open until 30 September 2020. The application toolkit is available online via the NACN website.
Applications may also be collected from the ministry of education regional offices across the country. Priority will be given to those who fall in special needs categories such as people with disabilities, marginalized communities, and rural and/or indigenous communities.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Namibia Arts Association hosts a group exhibition featuring 30 top local artists, including Asser Karita, Francois de Necker, Jost Kirsten, Nicky Marais,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 06 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy...

NAMAs go online

1 week ago - 05 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The 10th Namibian Annual Music Awards will kick off soon, but this time live and online! Up for grabs is a total of N$1.2 million...

Ondersteun Huis Maerua en wen groot

1 week ago - 05 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] ekonomie druk en almal klou vas aan hul laaste sente, maar met ’n oop hart en beursie en ’n bietjiegeluk, kan jy...

Celebrating 250 years of Beethoven – Namibian style

1 week ago - 04 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

On Friday (7 August) at 19:00the German Embassy in Windhoek presents a classical concert by Namibian musicians Galilei Njembo (tenor/baritone), Trudy Gertze (soprano) and Ruzanna...

NACN hands out first relief funds

1 week ago - 04 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Arts & Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund of the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) approved N$302 300 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs)...

Met ’n ’85 Bernina

1 week ago - 03 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die hand geborduur en met ’n 1985 Bernina aanmekaar gestik, met ’n spesiale stel klere en ’n naam, is daar geen manier...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 30 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening...

KKNK saam – in jou eie huis!

2 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Nou kan Namibiërs ook die Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) geniet – sonder om die langpad Oudtshoorn toe aan te pak!In samewerking met Mothership Studios...

Get your kapana cook on

2 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off was launched last week, with members of the media battling it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook-Off winner....

Latest News

More money for arts handed...

16th of August 10:41 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) handed out another N$342 000 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) relief fund in the second round...

Omaheke incubation hub starts training

2 days ago - 14 August 2020 | Business

The Omaheke incubation hub, under the office of Regional Governor Pijoo Nganate, offered its first training focusing on meat processing to about 40 participants yesterday.The...

Upgrades and new trails at...

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Life Style

The IJG Trails on Farm Windhoek are undergoing some changes that the team there is very excited about.According to Peter van der Merwe, these changes...

CoW cleans reservoirs

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek municipality is busy cleaning its reservoirs in and around the city, and during this process water interruptions and/or low water pressure may be...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Namibia Arts Association hosts a group exhibition featuring 30 top local artists, including Asser Karita, Francois de Necker, Jost Kirsten, Nicky Marais,...

Changed road conditions in Eros

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that the section of road between Independence Avenue at the entrance to the new police facility between the Simon...

Robbe soog kalfies tot volwassenheid

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Environment

Sommige Kaapse pelsrob-ma’s kan hulle kalfies vir veel langer soog as wat voorheen aanvaar is, en daardeur waarskynlik hul afstammeling se kans op oorlewing vergroot....

Survival kit for young entrepreneurs

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Business

Elivi Shinedima of the Ndjuluwa97 Academy and Andreas Elifas from Jumper Namibia won N$30 000 and N$20 000 respectively towards the growth of their businesses,...

Support for Pionierspark prizegiving

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Education

FNB Windhoek Central Cluster through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$10 000 towards the Pionierspark Primary School prizegiving ceremony. According to Wilhelm Genis, Chairperson of...

Load More