More money for arts

African Community Display Culture by Rudolf Seibeb. Photo Frieda Lühl

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced the approval of another N$608 050 under the Arts & Culture Covid-19 temporary relief fund.

The latest amount goes to 25 successful applicants (16 individuals, five groups, and four organisations, bringing the total of successfully funded applicants to 49 since the applications opened.

The successful applicants from round 3 are as follows:

Individuals (N$2000 each): Willem Boois, Tjantindi Mundingandu, Elisia Nghidishange, Maria Mbereshu, Elma Khuruses, John Kalunda, Franzis Arts, Elvis Garoeb, Carl Narib, Hendrick Kantewa, Michelle Isaak, Ester Tanises, Isabel Lusse, Francina Hangula, Alvin Erlank, and Aili Mvula Kleopas.

Groups: Jackson Wahengo Band (N$75 000), Besquare Karamba (N$50 000), Deadly Ground (N$75 000), Rudolph Seibeb (N$75 000), and Kasojetua Youth Group (N$10 000).

Organisations: Plain Media Cc (N$66 100), Luktos Improv Theatre (N$75 000), Elly Moo Production (N$74 950) and Kongoma Dance Group (N$75 000).

This brings the total of reviewed applications thus far to 123, with 49 successful applicants.

The next cycle results will be made public on 17 September, 1 and 15 October.

Fund applications are open until 30 September 2020. Individual artists, arts and culture registered groups and organisations still have a month to apply for funding. Look for the Fund Toolkit on the NACN website.

