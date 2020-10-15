More of Namibia, for locals

Local companies Hollard Namibia and Venture Media’s launched a new tourism relief project called This is Namibia for locals, and that allows Hollard MyLife, Personal and Farmers policyholders to apply for a travel voucher at a selection of lodges across the country to the value of up to N$2 500.

The campaign aims to empower locals to see and discover their own country, while supporting the tourism industry by encouraging local travel to destinations across Namibia.

How it works: Hollard MyLife, Personal and Farmers policyholders can use their policy numbers to apply via an online application system at locals.thisisnamibia.com. All applications will be verified by the team at Hollard, whereafter qualifying applicants will receive a travel voucher to the lodge they selected during the application process that will cover up to N$2 500 of their bill. They can then make a booking for their stay directly with the lodge and provide the lodge with their voucher for discount.

A maximum of 1 000 applicants will receive vouchers each month on a first come first serve basis. This campaign runs until the end of January 2021 and vouchers will be valid until the end of March 2021. New clients to Hollard are also eligible to apply, but will only receive their voucher once they have paid their first month’s premium.

This is Namibia for locals is part of Venture Media’s extensive This is Namibia campaign, which is aimed at marketing the country as the ultimate travel destination both locally and internationally. For more info visit www.thisisnamibia.com.

