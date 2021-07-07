More oxygen for health

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) donated oxygen worth N$2.3 million to the health ministry. This is in response to a call by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) for the business sector to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

BAN chairperson Martha Murorua said the donation will help ensure that the demand for oxygen in State hospitals is met and lives are saved. “Namibians must unite and fight the pandemic collectively. As BAN we have responded to this cause to help secure oxygen. We in particular saw the need to lend a helping hand after the president urged us to ‘join hands’,” she said.

According to Murorua, the donation was further encouraged by another appeal by the president to all international cooperation partners, friendly nations and the Namibian private sector to continue mobilising resources in support of the government’s response, to combat further devastation by Covid-19.

BAN members who contributed to this initiative are Bank Windhoek, First National Bank, Nedbank, Letshego and Standard Bank. – Nampa



