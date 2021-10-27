More Pfizer BioNTech arrives

United States donates additional 124 000 doses

Handing over 124 000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States government (FLTR) are US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Jess Long, International Relations and Cooperation minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and Health minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula. Photo contributed

The United States government donated 124 000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Namibia. The vaccines arrived last Friday, following the first consignment of 100 620 doses that arrived on 24 September.

To date, the US government has donated 224 620 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Namibia.

These vaccines are part of 200 million vaccine doses the US has donated globally to date. This milestone is a major step toward the Administration’s goal of delivering 1.1 billion vaccine doses worldwide. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating the 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.

“This has been a very difficult year for the people of Namibia, but things are looking up. The arrival of these safe and effective vaccines is one of the factors that is helping to make things easier and to help life get back to normal again,” said the US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Jess Long at the handover ceremony.

The timing of the arrival of the vaccines coincides with the launch of the national activation campaign and roadshows to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

“Please take the opportunity to protect yourself and to do your part to protect your family, your country, and your economy by getting vaccinated,” Long concluded.



