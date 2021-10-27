More Pfizer BioNTech arrives
United States donates additional 124 000 doses
27 October 2021 | Health
To date, the US government has donated 224 620 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Namibia.
These vaccines are part of 200 million vaccine doses the US has donated globally to date. This milestone is a major step toward the Administration’s goal of delivering 1.1 billion vaccine doses worldwide. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating the 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.
“This has been a very difficult year for the people of Namibia, but things are looking up. The arrival of these safe and effective vaccines is one of the factors that is helping to make things easier and to help life get back to normal again,” said the US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Jess Long at the handover ceremony.
The timing of the arrival of the vaccines coincides with the launch of the national activation campaign and roadshows to encourage the public to get vaccinated.
“Please take the opportunity to protect yourself and to do your part to protect your family, your country, and your economy by getting vaccinated,” Long concluded.