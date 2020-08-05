More PPE for health

05 August 2020 | Health

The ministry of health received 2 500 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits valued at N$810 000 from FNB Namibia, through its FirstRand HOPE Fund.
According to FNB Namibia’s chief executive Erwin Tjipuka, the Group was concerned about the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Namibia and the negative impact the pandemic has on the Namibian economy and society at large. He expressed the hope that the donation would assist in the further prevention of the spread of Covid-19 while protecting frontline staff.
Health minister Kalumbi Shangula thanked all the corporates for meeting government halfway in curbing Covid-19. Referring to the support by FNB, he added: “When a corporate entity assesses the need on the ground and continues to support government efforts, this is a clear demonstration of Corporate Social Responsibility at work and for that we are grateful. It is partnerships such as these that will move the country forward.”

