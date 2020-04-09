More PPE for NamPol

09 April 2020 | Local News

Gem Diamonds Namibia donated items worth N$100 000 to NamPol to be used during the fight against the spread of Covid-19.
At the handover, Gem Diamonds representative Vetumbuavi Uanivi said the company is aware that police officers are not part of the lockdown and are at the forefront to ensure that law and order prevails. “It is against this background that we decided to assist by procuring facial protection masks that are locally produced, water, soft drinks, hand sanitisers and all other necessities that they will need in this fight,” he said.
Uanivi said that the items are intended only for the Khomas region and they are still to donate to the Erongo and Oshivelo roadblock in the next few days.
Receiving the donation, Khomas Police Regional Commander Commissioner Joseph Shimweelao Shikongo said that following the declaration of the state of emergency, law enforcement officers play a critical role by enforcing the measures to be followed in combating the pandemic in the country. – Nampa

