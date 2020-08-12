More PPE handed over to health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula receives the donation from MultiChoice MD Roger Gertze. Photo Nampa

MultiChoice Namibia donated 7 000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits valued at N$609 868 to the health ministry earlier this week.

In a statement, MultiChoice Namibia managing director Roger Gertze said that MultiChoice’s collaboration with the United Nations (UN) has allowed them to deploy critical newsworthy information through the UN public service announcement campaign.

“In April, MultiChoice Namibia also provided financial assistance of N$300 000 to installers and maintenance staff countrywide and launched campaign offers to subscribers between March and June to provide free package upgrades to DStv and GOtv customers.

“As circumstances required Namibians to spend more time at home, we also did content pull-downs by making news, kids and edutainment channels available across all packages at no additional cost. To date, MultiChoice’s support to fight Covid-19 is in excess of N$1 million,” Gertze said.

