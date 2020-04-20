More rain expected

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Some parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are likely to receive rainfall exceeding 50mm in 24 hours – a situation that was predicted from 15 to 21 April.

According to the SADC Climate Services Centre (CSC) in a heavy rainfall advisory some parts of Namibia, northern Angola, south-western and north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, some parts of Eswatini, eastern Madagascar, south-eastern Mozambique, Seychelles and north-eastern South Africa have a high probability to receive heavy rainfall.

The statement further outlines that there are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm over a 24-hour period in some of these areas, resulting in the possibility of localised flooding.

The SADC-CSC shared some recommendations to be taken.

“National meteorological and hydrological services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as disaster risk management agencies at Member State level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property,” it said. – Nampa

