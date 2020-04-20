More rain expected

20 April 2020 | Weather

Some parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are likely to receive rainfall exceeding 50mm in 24 hours – a situation that was predicted from 15 to 21 April.
According to the SADC Climate Services Centre (CSC) in a heavy rainfall advisory some parts of Namibia, northern Angola, south-western and north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, some parts of Eswatini, eastern Madagascar, south-eastern Mozambique, Seychelles and north-eastern South Africa have a high probability to receive heavy rainfall.
The statement further outlines that there are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm over a 24-hour period in some of these areas, resulting in the possibility of localised flooding.
The SADC-CSC shared some recommendations to be taken.
“National meteorological and hydrological services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as disaster risk management agencies at Member State level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property,” it said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Latest News

EES celebrates love

20th of April 14:24 | Art and Entertainment

Having tied the knot shortly before lockdown, Namibian kwaito star EES was inspired to release a new song. “The One”, featuring ML, is unique in...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Maklike...

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Nóg ’n blikkieskos resep. Hierdie “fritters” is tjoef-tjaf klaar en kan as ’n bykos óf ’n ligte ete geëet word.Bestanddele:1 blik heelpitmielies, gedreineer3 eiers½ k...

Pre-primary settles with parents of...

2 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek pre-primary school has agreed to pay N$500 000 to the bereaved parents of a five-year-old girl who was abducted and raped...

Added relief for bank clients

2 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank announced a decrease in its prime lending rate following the Bank of Namibia’s (BoN) decision to cut the repo rate by 100 basis...

More tippy taps installed

3 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of the Samora Machel Constituency in Windhoek welcomed the tippy tap initiative by the Development Workshop Organisation (DWO), which will enable them to wash...

Open markets: Here are the...

4 hours ago | Business

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has set regulations for the re-opening of open markets and informal trading activities to render essential services during the Covid-19...

OKH residents warned to be...

4 hours ago | Crime

The ministry of agriculture, water and land reform (MAWLR) warned the public, mainly residents around the town of Okahandja, to avoid buying or using empty...

Pay less for motor insurance...

2 days ago - 17 April 2020 | Economics

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hollard Namibia announced a 20% premium reduction to all motor policyholders for the month of May 2020.“This aims to...

FNB branches closed on Saturdays...

2 days ago - 17 April 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that until 5 May 2020, all branches will be closed on Saturdays. However, the FNB Contact Centre will be operational as per...

Load More