More sanitary goods for health

17 April 2020 | Health

The National Special Risks Insurance Association (Nasria) donated sanitary goods to the ministry of health and social services.
In a statement, Nasria managing director (MD) Ndjoura Tjozongoro said because of the tremendous work done by the ministry and other stakeholders to contain confirmed Coronavirus cases to 16 so far, they decided to also make a donation.
Nasria donated sanitary goods to the value of N$200 000 which includes 10 000 gloves, 100 hand sanitisers, 12 000 information brochures and 15 000 posters along with intubation kits.
“Central to this, the ministry is at the forefront of the battle lines that have been drawn by this virus and it is our responsibility as corporate persons to ensure that this institution is well-equipped to face the virus head on,” he said.
Tjozongoro pledged to stand together with government to overcome Covid-19 and reverse the detrimental effect it has on society. He called on Namibians to wash hands regularly, adding that doing so is highly effective at killing germs and pathogens.
He further implored the public to employ proper sneezing and coughing etiquette and avoid touching their face. – Nampa

