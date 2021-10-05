More service audits for capital

05 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek once again resumed with their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April this year.
The audit has now been extended to Khomasdal and started on 1 October. Other areas that has already been audited include Hakahana. The audit aims to verify that information contained in the City’s municipal billing system corresponds with the actual services rendered.
To carry out the audit exercise, municipal officials need to have access to all properties in Windhoek as stipulated in the Local Authority Act. The audit will be carried out on weekdays during business hours, from 07:30 to 16:30.
City of Windhoek municipal officials doing the audit will be identifiable by navy blue t-shirts branded with the City of Windhoek logo. The officials will also display their City of Windhoek employee cards. The officials will also have their personal protective equipment and they will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when visiting homes.
For any questions during the audit, please contact the CoW’s Customer Contact Centre on 061-290 3777.

Similar News

 

Rehoboth gee Chinese die trekpas

2 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Rehoboth dorpsraad sê dit sal nie meer onderhandel met die Afrika Huaxia-kopermyn wat deur ’n Chinese besigheid besit word nie, en het...

Leopards in the city

3 weeks ago - 15 September 2021 | Local News

Following the sighting of a large, healthy leopard in Ludwigsdorf, then later drinking at Avis Dam Valley on Tuesday evening, chairperson of Greenspace Vera Freyer...

Covid: Here's the latest

3 weeks ago - 15 September 2021 | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Shocking electricity theft in the capital

3 weeks ago - 14 September 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,discourages members of the public from tampering or...

Suicide in the spotlight

3 weeks ago - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Thousands to ‘secure’ parliament gardens

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] N$200 000 on a new fence around parliament is essential because people break into cars and steal, as well as “overuse” the...

Unam dogs sniff out Covid

1 month - 06 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] dogs trained by the University of Namibia's (Unam) School of Veterinary Medicine to detect Covid-19, identified 90% of the selected samples as...

OKH aims to reclaim ‘Garden Town’ title

1 month - 22 August 2021 | Local News

In a bid to bring services closer to the people, Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Ndjaveondja has submitted a proposal to line ministries for the construction...

Parliamentary cordon fence cause for concern

1 month - 22 August 2021 | Local News

Opposition leader McHenry Venaani is disturbed by the steel fence being erected around Parliament, saying the people’s house should be accessible to citizenry at all...

Opposition unites

1 month - 13 August 2021 | Local News

Four opposition parties leading the City of Windhoek (CoW) decided to put their political differences aside, by signing a coalition agreement to run the city...

Latest News

Air pollution: Namibia ‘skating on...

11 hours ago | Environment

The unregulated production of charcoal poses a serious health hazard to farmworkers who are exposed to life-threatening emissions without any recourse in sight, Auditor-General (AG)...

Conservation partnership

11 hours ago | Education

In the last year, Namib Mills has donated tonnes of pasta, rice, maize-meal, and other power-packed provisions to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation on a...

Report blasts severe neglect of...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] new Amnesty International report contains damning findings of the Namibian government’s devastating neglect of the marginalised and poverty stricken San community, that...

Search for copper at Gobabis

12 hours ago | Business

Gobabis • [email protected] in the Gobabis area can expect visitors next week when an electromagnetic aerial survey kicks off in the area on Thursday, 14...

Nampol reacts to traffic video

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Police

A video circulating on social media since last week, in which a member of the public is heard questioning and / or is involved in...

Pension payments start today

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] Investments today begins their monthly payments of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits to beneficiaries at 12 points in the capital....

Hoofstad ’n sanitêre tydbom

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] nedersettings in die hoofstad sal heel moontlik eendag met ’n lelike skok wakker word as die munisipaliteit nie vinnig beweeg om genoegsame...

Education is key if Namibia...

1 day - 05 October 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ned SibeyaAs a “developing” nation, Namibia is constantly trying to improve the social-economic standards of the country and of its people.It does not...

