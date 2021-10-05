More service audits for capital

The City of Windhoek once again resumed with their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April this year.

The audit has now been extended to Khomasdal and started on 1 October. Other areas that has already been audited include Hakahana. The audit aims to verify that information contained in the City’s municipal billing system corresponds with the actual services rendered.

To carry out the audit exercise, municipal officials need to have access to all properties in Windhoek as stipulated in the Local Authority Act. The audit will be carried out on weekdays during business hours, from 07:30 to 16:30.

City of Windhoek municipal officials doing the audit will be identifiable by navy blue t-shirts branded with the City of Windhoek logo. The officials will also display their City of Windhoek employee cards. The officials will also have their personal protective equipment and they will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when visiting homes.

For any questions during the audit, please contact the CoW’s Customer Contact Centre on 061-290 3777.

