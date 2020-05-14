More shelter for the homeless

NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk (2nd from right) accompanied by representatives of the health ministry at one of the two sites in Windhoek set up to shelter homeless people in the capital during the Covid-19 war. Photo contributed

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 53 tents to the health ministry to support government’s initiative to provide shelter for homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak.

The tents are aimed at sheltering the homeless in the Khomas and Erongo regions, as well as for providing primary health care services for the homeless, NBL managing director Marco Wenk said. “NBL is committed to supporting government and we hope that our donation will make a difference and uplift the lives of those that will benefit from it,” he said.

According to Helen Mouton of the MoHSS Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Response to COVID-19 team, close to 500 homeless people are being sheltered at sites established in Khomasdal and Katutura.

She thanked NBL for their support and said it would go a long way to uplifting those benefiting from these shelters.

