More support for OPM’s Covid response

Letshego Namibia CEO Ester Kali, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Letshego Principal Officer, Jaco Kruger. Photo contributed

Letshego Namibia CEO Ester Kali handed over N$700 000 from its national N$1.1 million donation to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) last week.

At the handover, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said that she welcomes all support, saying: “It is up to us to work together as Namibians to make sure that the lives of all Namibian people are protected and that our country maintains the ability to deal with the impact of the virus.”

With the recent escalation in Covid-19 infections, Letshego Namibia donated the remaining N$400 000 to the Erongo region. “We are sure that through digitised support, internet access, food, clothing and municipal assistance this can ease the daily burdens of close to 100 households,” Kali said.

These donations are part of more than N$4 million in direct financial support to regional government relief funds and non-profit organisations across its 11-market footprint in sub Saharan Africa.

