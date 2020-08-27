More testing centres for Khomas announced

27 August 2020 | Health

In a bid to test more people suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and to make contact tracing easier, more testing centres have been identified in the region, Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua announced during a media briefing earlier today.
She said the region recorded 736 positive cases for the past five days, which clearly spell out a need to appraise the efficiency and effectiveness of the current regional response strategies.
“Covid-19 is driving health frustrations and economic fears, which put our social fabric and cohesion under stress,” McLeod-Katjirua said.
The new centres are Windhoek Rural constituency clinic at Groot-Aub, Tobias Hainyeko constituency community hall, Windhoek West open space next to the police mobile station, Katutura East open space next to teachers’ resource centre, Windhoek East at the open space along the Nelson Mandela Avenue in Klein Windhoek, John Pandeni constituency office at the Khomas regional council’s erf in Handelinge Street, Katutura Central at the open space in Single Quarters at Ndapuka bus terminal, Khomasdal constituency at the open space at the corner of Frankfurt and Istanbul Street in Otjomuise 8-ste Laan informal settlement.
She added that apart from the identified testing centres from the constituencies, the directorate of health has also identified and proposed that the City of Windhoek give permission to use Ramatex, the Katutura community hall and Otjomuise community hall for testing purposes as well.
The region has thus far recorded 2 400 positive cases of which 2033 are active, with only 513 recoveries. Twenty-four Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the region, 109 individuals are in isolation and a further 121 are quarantined. - Nampa

Similar News

 

Support for cancer patients in need

43 minutes ago | Health

“The effects of Covid-19 are now more tangible than could ever have been anticipated. Namibians are struggling financially and cancer patients are even more severely...

Covid hits informal settlements

3 days ago - 24 August 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] as the spread of Hepatitis-E cases shows signs of abating, residents of Windhoek’s informal settlements are facing a new and potentially more...

Covid treatment dear

1 week ago - 19 August 2020 | Health

Three of the largest medical aid funds in Namibia incurred N$4.46 million in expenses for the treatment of Covid-19 related hospital admissions by 13 August...

Some support for Hep E, malnutrition

1 week ago - 19 August 2020 | Health

As of 28 June 2020, over 7 000 Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) cases have been reported, with the majority still from informal settlements in Windhoek...

‘Lockdown should be scrapped’ – medical experts

1 week ago - 17 August 2020 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] curfew and travel restrictions make no real sense in the fight against Covid-19 in Namibia. “These measures are impossible to implement in...

More PPE handed over to health

2 weeks ago - 12 August 2020 | Health

MultiChoice Namibia donated 7 000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits valued at N$609 868 to the health ministry earlier this week.In a statement, MultiChoice Namibia...

HIV patients resume treatment

3 weeks ago - 06 August 2020 | Health

More than 4 000 Namibian HIV patients who stopped taking their antiretroviral medication have resumed treatment thanks to the United States’ food assistance program. ...

More PPE for health

3 weeks ago - 05 August 2020 | Health

The ministry of health received 2 500 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits valued at N$810 000 from FNB Namibia, through its FirstRand HOPE Fund.According to...

Commemorating Cancer Awareness Week

3 weeks ago - 03 August 2020 | Health

During the first week of August, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) traditionally commemorates Cancer Awareness Week. This year, with Covid-19 creating many (unwanted and...

Mental health in the spotlight – online

3 weeks ago - 03 August 2020 | Health

The World Health Organisation highlights that mental health repercussions regarding the effects that Covid-19 has on people, today and beyond, is becoming a significant problem.For...

Latest News

More testing centres for Khomas...

27th of August 15:44 | Health

In a bid to test more people suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and to make contact tracing easier, more testing centres have been identified in...

Support for cancer patients in...

43 minutes ago | Health

“The effects of Covid-19 are now more tangible than could ever have been anticipated. Namibians are struggling financially and cancer patients are even more severely...

Don’t dump oil in City...

1 hour ago | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that it has noticed an increase in the unsafe disposal of used motor oil, mainly due to increased backyard...

Be the CEO of your...

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ester KaliAs we draw to an end of women’s month, allow us to reflect the importance of women when it comes to her...

Moving? Do so safely

2 hours ago | Life Style

Moving homes can be a physically draining task. Deciding to make use of a professional moving service can eliminate a lot of the hassle and...

Fluit, fluit – Namibiese dolfyne...

3 hours ago | Environment

'n Internasionale span wetenskaplikes het daarin geslaag om met behulp van die eiesoortige fluitgeluide van bottelneusdolfyne, die grootte van hul bevolking te bepaal én hul...

US bring hulde aan Mudge,...

5 hours ago | People

Die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) in Suid-Afrika is diep bedroef oor die afsterwe van twee vooraanstaande Namibiese US-alumni, dr Japie van Zyl, een van die wêreld...

A great place to work

1 day - 25 August 2020 | Business

For the second consecutive year, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group performed well in the global Great Place To Work (GPTW) United Kingdom (UK) survey,...

Hard work and perseverance pay...

2 days ago - 25 August 2020 | People

Juanita Frans is the newly elected staff representative to the NUST Council, having garnered the majority votes in a two-day poll held amongst the campus...

Load More