More testing centres for Khomas announced

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua. Photo Nampa

In a bid to test more people suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and to make contact tracing easier, more testing centres have been identified in the region, Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua announced during a media briefing earlier today.

She said the region recorded 736 positive cases for the past five days, which clearly spell out a need to appraise the efficiency and effectiveness of the current regional response strategies.

“Covid-19 is driving health frustrations and economic fears, which put our social fabric and cohesion under stress,” McLeod-Katjirua said.

The new centres are Windhoek Rural constituency clinic at Groot-Aub, Tobias Hainyeko constituency community hall, Windhoek West open space next to the police mobile station, Katutura East open space next to teachers’ resource centre, Windhoek East at the open space along the Nelson Mandela Avenue in Klein Windhoek, John Pandeni constituency office at the Khomas regional council’s erf in Handelinge Street, Katutura Central at the open space in Single Quarters at Ndapuka bus terminal, Khomasdal constituency at the open space at the corner of Frankfurt and Istanbul Street in Otjomuise 8-ste Laan informal settlement.

She added that apart from the identified testing centres from the constituencies, the directorate of health has also identified and proposed that the City of Windhoek give permission to use Ramatex, the Katutura community hall and Otjomuise community hall for testing purposes as well.

The region has thus far recorded 2 400 positive cases of which 2033 are active, with only 513 recoveries. Twenty-four Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the region, 109 individuals are in isolation and a further 121 are quarantined. - Nampa

