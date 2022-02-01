More than 500 die in 2021 car crashes
01 February 2022 | Accidents
Car crashes over the twelve months of 2021 claimed the lives of 532 persons - a 14% increase in road deaths compared to the 466 lives claimed by crashes in 2020.
Overall, 2021 saw an increase in road accidents compared to the previous year not only in the death toll, but also in the total number of crashes and injuries recorded by the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia.
In 2020, 2 815 crashes were reported to the MVA, while 2021 recorded an increase of 7% in crashes to 3 022.
The number of injuries reported in 2020 totaled 5 067, and rose by 5% to 5 302 reported injuries as a result of car crashes.
The MVA confirmed that the region that recorded the highest number of car accident related deaths in 2021 was Otjozondjupa (72), followed by 64 deaths in Khomas and more than 40 fatalities each in Oshikoto (48), Ohangwena (45) Erongo (42) and Omusati (42) regions.
The Khomas and Hardap regions each saw a 68% spike in road deaths between 2020 and 2021.
In 2020, 38 fatalities were reported in the Khomas region, compared to 64 deaths in 2021. In the Hardap region, 22 people died on the roads in 2020, while 2021 saw car crashes claim the lives of 37 persons.
The MVA recorded the highest number of car crashes in the Khomas region last year, totaling 1 016. Erongo reported 304 crashes which resulted in injuries and or deaths, while 266 crashes were reported in the Otjozondjupa region, and 224 in the Oshikoto regions.
Pedestrians top fatality list
Pedestrian related car accidents claimed the highest amount of lives last year, with 167 pedestrian deaths recorded in 2021, out of a total of 881 pedestrian linked car accidents.
In 2020, the MVA recorded 756 crashes involving pedestrians, and 129 pedestrian fatalities - indicating a 29% increase in pedestrian deaths in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Collisions and roll overs were next in line, with 862 collisions taking place in 2021, and 725 roll overs.
Crashes involving cyclists accounted for 64 of reported crashes in 2021, with two cyclist fatalities reported last year compared to 5 fatalities in 2020 and 66 cyclist accidents.
Close to 100 crashes involved persons falling or jumping out of vehicles, which led to 16 deaths.
In 2021, 4 082 vehicles were involved in 3 022 crashes reported, while in 2020, 3 762 vehicles were involved in the total of 2 815 crashes the MVA listed that year.
The majority of vehicles involved in crashes were sedans and pick-ups (2 067 and 1 217 respectively). Buses and trucks were involved in 137 and 173 of crashes respectively.