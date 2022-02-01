More than 500 die in 2021 car crashes

01 February 2022 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected]

Car crashes over the twelve months of 2021 claimed the lives of 532 persons - a 14% increase in road deaths compared to the 466 lives claimed by crashes in 2020.
Overall, 2021 saw an increase in road accidents compared to the previous year not only in the death toll, but also in the total number of crashes and injuries recorded by the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia.
In 2020, 2 815 crashes were reported to the MVA, while 2021 recorded an increase of 7% in crashes to 3 022.
The number of injuries reported in 2020 totaled 5 067, and rose by 5% to 5 302 reported injuries as a result of car crashes.
The MVA confirmed that the region that recorded the highest number of car accident related deaths in 2021 was Otjozondjupa (72), followed by 64 deaths in Khomas and more than 40 fatalities each in Oshikoto (48), Ohangwena (45) Erongo (42) and Omusati (42) regions.
The Khomas and Hardap regions each saw a 68% spike in road deaths between 2020 and 2021.
In 2020, 38 fatalities were reported in the Khomas region, compared to 64 deaths in 2021. In the Hardap region, 22 people died on the roads in 2020, while 2021 saw car crashes claim the lives of 37 persons.
The MVA recorded the highest number of car crashes in the Khomas region last year, totaling 1 016. Erongo reported 304 crashes which resulted in injuries and or deaths, while 266 crashes were reported in the Otjozondjupa region, and 224 in the Oshikoto regions.

Pedestrians top fatality list
Pedestrian related car accidents claimed the highest amount of lives last year, with 167 pedestrian deaths recorded in 2021, out of a total of 881 pedestrian linked car accidents.
In 2020, the MVA recorded 756 crashes involving pedestrians, and 129 pedestrian fatalities - indicating a 29% increase in pedestrian deaths in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Collisions and roll overs were next in line, with 862 collisions taking place in 2021, and 725 roll overs.
Crashes involving cyclists accounted for 64 of reported crashes in 2021, with two cyclist fatalities reported last year compared to 5 fatalities in 2020 and 66 cyclist accidents.
Close to 100 crashes involved persons falling or jumping out of vehicles, which led to 16 deaths.
In 2021, 4 082 vehicles were involved in 3 022 crashes reported, while in 2020, 3 762 vehicles were involved in the total of 2 815 crashes the MVA listed that year.
The majority of vehicles involved in crashes were sedans and pick-ups (2 067 and 1 217 respectively). Buses and trucks were involved in 137 and 173 of crashes respectively.

Similar News

 

Okahandja-ongeluk: Vertraging met die uitreiking van doodsertifikate

1 week ago - 25 January 2022 | Accidents

Okahandja • [email protected] families van 16 slagoffers wat in ’n gru-ongeluk noord van Okahandja dood is, sal moet wag om hul doodsertifikate te kry.Die ongeluk...

Support for road safety

1 month - 09 December 2021 | Accidents

With road accidents and fatalities on Namibian roads peaking during the festive season, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and member of the Namibia Road Safety Forum...

Tref-en-trap bestuurder kry borg

2 months ago - 16 November 2021 | Accidents

Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy ’n fietsryer raak gery het en van die toneel gevlug het, is borgtog toegestaan maar is...

Fietsryer in hospitaal na tref en trap

2 months ago - 15 November 2021 | Accidents

Yolanda NelDit blyk dat die bestuurder wat verlede Donderdag ’n fietsryer in die Okahandja-distrik raak gery het en daarna van die toneel gevlug het, aan...

NDF announces fire damage

7 months ago - 16 June 2021 | Accidents

An emergency department, four wards of 26 beds, a theatre and a store were all destroyed in a fire incident that destroyed the Namibian Defence...

Youth half of all accident victims

7 months ago - 10 June 2021 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) said that the youth (aged between 16 and 35 years) represents the largest group of people who have lost...

On the rail again

8 months ago - 27 May 2021 | Accidents

TransNamib announced that the line that was damaged during the derailment of nine fuel tankers near Brakwater on 25 May 2021, has been restored and...

Pothole lands RA in court

8 months ago - 19 May 2021 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Roads Authority (RA) is being sued by a road user whose Toyota Fortuner was written off last year when his car collided...

UPDATE: Head-on collision claims another life

10 months ago - 10 March 2021 | Accidents

A second person involved in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the Hosea Kutako airport road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries in the...

Minibus collision claims a life

10 months ago - 10 March 2021 | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Latest News

Rape convicted fails in appeal...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

4Sight broadens African network

23 hours ago | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Health

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Nampol warn against scammers -...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters...

New classes, library for St...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

ReconAfrica remains in firing line

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Load More