More tippy taps installed

20 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Samora Machel Constituency in Windhoek welcomed the tippy tap initiative by the Development Workshop Organisation (DWO), which will enable them to wash their hands and keep them clean.
The tippy tap, which comes with a once-off bottle of soap, enables a person to wash their hands with soap and water without requiring them to touch any part of the tap with their hands, but rather using their feet to avoid contracting viruses such as coronavirus and hepatitis.
According to the project coordinator of the non-governmental organisation DWO in Samora Machel Berthold Haingura, the organisation has already set up 1 050 tippy taps for the residents there. “The idea is for us to cover the Khomasdal, Samora Machel, Moses Garoeb and Tobias Hainyeko constituencies. We have different teams on the ground who are busy putting up the tippy taps and we have different blocks which we have to cover in Samora Machel.”
There are 16 members of the NGO allocated to install the tippy taps in each constituency.
Haingura said that cooperation with community members was a challenge, as some are not willing to cooperate or accept the gesture.
Another group leader, Asteria Redemptus, said the groups are not only responsible for installing tippy taps in the communities but also embark on educating them on Covid-19 and other viruses. She said that some of the challenges they are faced with is lack of sufficient material to give each household their own tippy tap.
“We only give one tippy tap per three or four households as well as places likely to get crowded like tuckshop, bars and kindergartens. We want it to be a habit for the kids to wash their hands every time, even after Covid,” said Redemptus.
She urged people to stay home and be patient and that they should adopt a culture of washing hands every time and not just before and after eating or after using the toilet.
Cesilia Shikemeni is a resident from Goreangab and was one of the beneficiaries of a tippy tap for which she expressed her gratitude. “I am very happy with the people from DWO for bringing us the tippy taps as well as the soap which contains chemicals to kill germs. We are going to wash our hands every time and keep them clean,” she emphasised.
Shikemeni said that some community members also tried to make their own tippy taps in order to keep washing their hands as was advised. – Nampa

