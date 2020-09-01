More US support for Covid readiness

Dr Apollo Basenero from the MoHSS conducting the training. Photo contributed

Through funding from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, the Namibian ministry of health and social services’ (MoHSS) national healthcare training centre conducted the first in a series of new trainings for healthcare workers on Covid-19.

This funding is in addition to the N$100 million of US assistance towards Namibia’s Covid-19 response announced earlier this year.

More than 400 healthcare workers joined the virtual training sessions. Originally planned to be a face-to-face training, the MoHSS adapted the workshop to be virtual given the current restrictions in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The training consisted of four hours on infection prevention control for healthcare workers, using personal protective equipment, and how to deal with Covid deaths, and four hours on case management of Covid patients. Training sessions were conducted during the past two weeks.

As a result of this training, healthcare workers throughout the country are better prepared to deal with Covid-19 cases. The workshop was recorded, which means that healthcare workers who were not able to attend in person may watch the video.

In addition to the CDC, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) provided technical assistance in the preparation of the guidelines and trainings.

Following the completion of this virtual training course for healthcare workers, the CDC Foundation will support in September additional trainings for cleaners, paramedics, corrections officers, and other professionals involved in the Covid-19 response.

