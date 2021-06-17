More vaccination, testing centres on the cards

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the people.

While sharing information on Covid response in the region, McLeod-Katjirua said that by Wednesday of this week, the region had lost 368 residents who succumbed to the virus with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 25 648 of which 5 543 are active. She said this is a clear indication that something urgent needs to be done to stop the surge, hence the need for extra vaccination and testing centres.

“We brought down Covid cases before in Khomas and there is no doubt we can do this again. Let us get back into combat mode and change the situation. This should be supplemented by strong community education and awareness to be spearheaded by community leaders with technical help from healthcare workers,” she said.

McLeod-Katjirua called on Khomas residents to get vaccinated, saying that it is a sign of caring for one another as responsible citizens. – Nampa



