More vaccination, testing centres on the cards

17 June 2021 | Health

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the people.
While sharing information on Covid response in the region, McLeod-Katjirua said that by Wednesday of this week, the region had lost 368 residents who succumbed to the virus with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 25 648 of which 5 543 are active. She said this is a clear indication that something urgent needs to be done to stop the surge, hence the need for extra vaccination and testing centres.
“We brought down Covid cases before in Khomas and there is no doubt we can do this again. Let us get back into combat mode and change the situation. This should be supplemented by strong community education and awareness to be spearheaded by community leaders with technical help from healthcare workers,” she said.
McLeod-Katjirua called on Khomas residents to get vaccinated, saying that it is a sign of caring for one another as responsible citizens. – Nampa

Similar News

 

NMRC warns against ivermectin use

19 hours ago | Health

Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, said the use of ivermectin in human beings has not yet been registered or granted authorisation in...

More ventilators for MoHSS

1 day - 15 June 2021 | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards...

Covid and cancer: What to do

2 days ago - 14 June 2021 | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need...

PPE for healthcare workers

5 days ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The US government donated medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies worth N$4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The equipment has...

Another ALI cohort graduates

5 days ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibiawhich led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register...

Prison sex taboo threatens inmate health

1 week ago - 08 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.In an official...

It’s time for action

2 weeks ago - 02 June 2021 | Health

28 May marked the fourth official annual commemoration and celebration of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day (MHHD) in Namibia.This year the celebration took place in...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation – Shangula

2 weeks ago - 01 June 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

New Covid measures: What you need to know

2 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Health

Health and social services minister of Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia. At the announcement earlier today,...

The time to quit smoking is NOW

2 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Health

“The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins the annual global movement of “World No Tobacco Day” with “Commit to Quit” as theme to encourage smokers...

Latest News

ECDs at schools shut down

17th of June 08:22 | Education

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has temporarily closed early childhood development centres (ECDs) operating within formal school premises countrywide, due...

More vaccination, testing centres on...

17th of June 08:10 | Health

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the...

Watch out for scammers, NamPol...

17th of June 08:04 | Crime

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, cautioned government employees to be on the alert for a scam operated by people pretending to...

Melkies tests Tesla in Germany

18 hours ago | Business

The founder and owner of LEFA Transportation Services test-drove the future of transportationwhen he cruised around in a Tesla in Germany recently.Melkies Ausiku has long...

Second Online Agriculture Series on...

18 hours ago | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek hosts its second Online Agriculture Series on Wednesday and Thursday (23 & 24 June) themed “Innovation and Trends that will shape the future...

NMRC warns against ivermectin use

19 hours ago | Health

Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, said the use of ivermectin in human beings has not yet been registered or granted authorisation in...

NDF announces fire damage

20 hours ago | Accidents

An emergency department, four wards of 26 beds, a theatre and a store were all destroyed in a fire incident that destroyed the Namibian Defence...

Opponents of Kavango oil drilling...

1 day - 16 June 2021 | Environment

The environmental protection association Saving Okavango’s Unique Life (SOUL) had the opportunity to address the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and raise their objections...

Portable services via Twoobii

1 day - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience andreliability of portable communications.The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert,...

Load More