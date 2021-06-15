More ventilators for MoHSS

15 June 2021 | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards the fight against Covid-19.
Handing over the donations at the ministry’s head office, Saudi Arabia Ambassador Osamah bin Mohammed Krenshi, said the donation represents support between the countries to fight the negative effects of the pandemic.
Health deputy minister Esther Muinjangue, who accepted the donation, said it became common sense for countries and nations to capitalise fully on existing and new bilateral arrangements in fortifying the response to the pandemic, and with the growing population and escalating numbers of positive cases, there is an increased demand for ventilations.
“The need for medical ventilators remain critical for life saving of those infected by coronavirus, as ventilators take over the body’s breathing process when disease cause the lungs to fail and this gives the patient time to fight off the infection and recover,” said Muinjangue.
She added that the donation will assist in enhancing government efforts in responding to the pandemic and each donation received, government will move much closer to its goal of having healthier citizens which will contribute to revival of the national socio-economic recovery plans. – Nampa

