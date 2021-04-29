More youngsters start peddling

29 April 2021 | Sports

The second leg of the 2021 FNB MTB Schools League saw 183 cyclists participating in the various age categories. “Although this number was slightly less than the first race, this is due to some schools already being closed for the holidays,” says Gordon Pokolo, FNB Sponsorship Manager. “We are excited about additional highlights to this league, as the beginners’ race saw great participation, while numerous FNB Physically Active Youth (PAY) cyclists participated for the first time. Additionally, about 15 children from Roots Gymnasium (formerly Stampriet Gymnasium) also joined, making this a wonderful event, as the school is keen to promote a cycle league in the South. The next race takes place on 11 June.” Photo contributed

