‘Mountain’ of e-waste in Namibia

14 October: International E-waste Day

Plastics and other components from old and discarded electronics waiting to be recycled. Photo NamiGreen Discarded e-waste waiting for processing. Photo NamiGreen

As reported by the United Nations, in 2021 people worldwide will generate an average of 7.6 kilograms of e-waste, a figure that translates to 57.4 million tons globally.

These numbers are staggering. What is even more staggering is that only an estimated 17.4 % globally of this electronic waste is properly collected, treated, and recycled.

Enter International E-waste Day on 14 October – commemorated for the fourth time this year – with with this year's focus on the crucial part each of us has in making recycling a reality for electronic products. This, however, requires awareness creation and correct education of consumers.

That's where International E-waste Day helps, by stating that the “consumer is key to the circular economy”.

The Covid-19 outbreak has made even more people reliant on electronic products (e-products) to keep them connected with work colleagues, school as well as family and friends. This has led to an increase in the consumption of e-products.

According to a study commissioned by the European Parliament, in the European Union the demand for PCs and tablets rose by 4.6% year-on-year by end 2020. In this context it is even more important to make users aware of the options that exist for their end-of-life equipment.



Namibian welcome

NamiGreen, being the largest e-waste recycler in Namibia, welcomes the annual day, as recycling of electronics is a key focus for the company.

“We encourage every Namibian, company and organisation to recycle their old electronics. Do not throw them out; instead look for one of the now many recycling points all over Namibia. Simply bring the old and obsolete devices for recycling, while you are otherwise in town e.g. shopping groceries,” says founder of NamiGreen Per Hansen.

International e-Waste Day was developed in 2018 by the WEEE Forum to raise awareness on recycling of electronic waste. It aims to encourage consumers to recycle their e-waste with the resulting increase in recycling rates on the day itself and into the future.

Last year’s edition attracted 127 organisations from 51 countries participating in the initiative by organising a wide range of event and awareness raising activities.

