Môreson retains recycling title

Windhoek • [email protected] The Môreson Special School was once again announced as the winners of the 2019/2020Schools Recycling Competition (SRC) hosted by the Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF).The school collected an impressive 38 tons of recyclable waste to earn the title.During the 10 th year of the competition, a total of 179 632 tons of waste was collected,compared to the 132 tons of last year. Second place went to Dagbreek School with 32 tons,ahead of David Bezuidenhout High School that collected 13 tons.“These schools, including the teachers and students, are all recycling heroes,” says AnitaWitt, coordinator of the RNF. “Paper made up the majority of the volume, given the nature ofschool work, followed by glass, cans and then plastic,” she said.The past year also saw some interesting and newsworthy developments, notably the additionof schools outside of Windhoek and the coast participating in the competition. The twonewcomers are a school each in Oranjemund and Rundu, bringing the total participatingschools to 47.“Dagbreek School in Windhoek opened a 24-hour drive-through drop off facility at theirpremises, making it easily accessible to the residents in the area after hours and overweekends,” Anita said.The sizes of the schools seems to play a role in their success, as the number of learnersrange from 1 200 (David Bezuidenhout Secondary School) to only 37 leaners at the ChildIntervention and Disability Support (CIDS) centre (who came in fifth place). “And still theymanage to collect and divert a considerable volume from being sent to landfill. It is clear thatthe enthusiasm and input of a teacher or principal to drive and keep recycling active,contributes greatly to a school’s success. It is also evident that amongst the winning schools,involvement and interaction with the learners’ families and the surrounding communities,plays a significant role”.The SRC is an ongoing commitment and support from RNF members that sponsor andsupport the SRC, has contributed greatly to its continued growth and success. NamibiaBreweries Limited (NBL) remains the sponsor of a N$10 000 cash prize for the winningschool, followed by prize monies of N$5 000 sponsored by Collect-a-Can for the runner up,N$2 500 sponsored by Plastic Packaging for 3rd place while 4th and 5th places receive N$2000 and N$1 000 respectively, courtesy of RNF partner, Rent-A-Drum.RNF member BEE Biofuel sponsored hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer and antibacterial handsoap to each of the winning schools, which is very welcome to ensure that the schoolsadhere to the sanitation requirements upon return of the learners in August.