Môreson retains recycling title
19 May 2020 | Education
The Môreson Special School was once again announced as the winners of the 2019/2020
Schools Recycling Competition (SRC) hosted by the Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF).
The school collected an impressive 38 tons of recyclable waste to earn the title.
During the 10 th year of the competition, a total of 179 632 tons of waste was collected,
compared to the 132 tons of last year. Second place went to Dagbreek School with 32 tons,
ahead of David Bezuidenhout High School that collected 13 tons.
“These schools, including the teachers and students, are all recycling heroes,” says Anita
Witt, coordinator of the RNF. “Paper made up the majority of the volume, given the nature of
school work, followed by glass, cans and then plastic,” she said.
The past year also saw some interesting and newsworthy developments, notably the addition
of schools outside of Windhoek and the coast participating in the competition. The two
newcomers are a school each in Oranjemund and Rundu, bringing the total participating
schools to 47.
“Dagbreek School in Windhoek opened a 24-hour drive-through drop off facility at their
premises, making it easily accessible to the residents in the area after hours and over
weekends,” Anita said.
The sizes of the schools seems to play a role in their success, as the number of learners
range from 1 200 (David Bezuidenhout Secondary School) to only 37 leaners at the Child
Intervention and Disability Support (CIDS) centre (who came in fifth place). “And still they
manage to collect and divert a considerable volume from being sent to landfill. It is clear that
the enthusiasm and input of a teacher or principal to drive and keep recycling active,
contributes greatly to a school’s success. It is also evident that amongst the winning schools,
involvement and interaction with the learners’ families and the surrounding communities,
plays a significant role”.
The SRC is an ongoing commitment and support from RNF members that sponsor and
support the SRC, has contributed greatly to its continued growth and success. Namibia
Breweries Limited (NBL) remains the sponsor of a N$10 000 cash prize for the winning
school, followed by prize monies of N$5 000 sponsored by Collect-a-Can for the runner up,
N$2 500 sponsored by Plastic Packaging for 3rd place while 4th and 5th places receive N$2
000 and N$1 000 respectively, courtesy of RNF partner, Rent-A-Drum.
RNF member BEE Biofuel sponsored hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer and antibacterial hand
soap to each of the winning schools, which is very welcome to ensure that the schools
adhere to the sanitation requirements upon return of the learners in August.