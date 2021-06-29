MSMEs: Key to an inclusive and sustainable recovery

Celebrating Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.

Most people assume it’s the large companies, the tech-driven companies, large petrochemical industrial giants or car manufacturers that keep the local, regional and global economy thriving. While their position and contribution is not questioned, its (M)SMEs that are the real drivers of the economy.

Globally, formal and informal MSMEs make up over 90% of all firms and account, on average, for 70% of total employment and 50% of GDP.

The United Nations chooses to highlight and celebrate this contribution that the oft forgotten or in the very least marginalised (Micro)-SMEs make, they are the real drivers of the economy from a grassroots level and up.

In Namibia the informal economy and the (M)SMEs are the true engines of the economy, and during the global Covid-19 pandemic, it became clear how many people and their families depend on income generation through their small enterprises.

MSME’s are also among the most concerned about climate change: 68% of companies in sub-Saharan Africa say that environmental risks are significant to their business, according to research by the International Trade Centre (ITC).

That is why in 2021 the theme of MSME Day is "MSME 2021: key to an inclusive and sustainable recovery".

MSMEs are the backbone of our economies, now is the time to create the foundation across the board for an equitable and sustainable post-Covid-19 recovery.



All sectors

In Namibia, the informal economy and the small businesses work across all imaginable sectors, from cosmetics, mining, manufacturing, food service industry and many more. In observing International MSMEs Day, the Minister of Industrialisation and Trade Lucia Ipumbu reiterated the role of MIT in supporting MSMEs.

“Our ministry strives to improve the business environment and conditions for businesses including the MSMEs through initiatives covering both the policy, legislative, regulatory, institutional and program framework specifics,” she said.

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) plays an important role through Industry Growth Strategies (IGS) in assisting these small business, develop, market, grow and thrive. The reason for championing these small enterprises is that they have a disproportionately large impact on developing an economy. Increasing annual investments in small and medium-sized enterprises by U$1 trillion would yield disproportionate high dividends in terms of progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



Looking local

The MIT channels this support to MSMEs through IGS which were launched for several sectors including metal fabrication, charcoal production, gemstones, swakara wool, handicrafts, wildlife products and the cosmetics industry even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

These IGS are implemented by the MIT and in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)’ Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services (ProBATS) programme under the German-Namibian Development Cooperation.

Ongoing initiatives includes the “Pitching for Resilience” Programme which will take place in all 14 regions and give MSMEs a fighting chance.

The importance and need for MSME’s cannot be underestimated and their impact and contribution should be celebrated every day, but International Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is a good start. One can only hope that people understand that their friend, neighbour, family member or people working in the community, are not only hustling and trying to survive, they are literally the engine that will allow the Namibian economy to survive, to rebound and make the nation resilient in these challenging times.

So, honour them by buying what is produced, grown or developed locally.



