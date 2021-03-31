MTB schools league off to a quick start

31 March 2021 | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with the growth experienced, as we averaged 120 riders per event last year and this has now increased to almost 200. We are even more delighted with the 27 riders from Physically Active Youth (PAY) who were present, ready to compete in their branded FNB and PAY shirts,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Communications Manager. The next race takes place on 23 April.

