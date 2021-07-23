MTC boost for Mboma, Masilingi

23 July 2021 | Business

Olympics-bound athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma yesterday received N$2 million for each athlete over three years from MTC.

“We are delighted to announce that we have officially welcomed Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma to the MTC family. Through this support we are reiterating our unyielding position that sports development is central to nation-building,” MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said.

As part of the sponsorship, N$300 000 will go towards the construction of houses for each athlete at their respective villages, with each athlete and their coach to receive brand-new iPhone 12s, valued at N$24 000 per phone, twice during the three years, and a monthly airtime voucher of N$3 000.

The athletes will also receive N$250 000 annually for three years for preparations, and another N$100 000 annually for their personal upkeep and expenses.

Ekandjo also said MTC has committed to hosting one local athletics event in Namibia to honour the achievements of both athletes at a cost of N$1 million.

Accepting the sponsorship on behalf of the athletes, their coach Henk Botha said in Namibia people do not have a professional attitude towards sports, hence the donation by MTC will put Namibia amongst the best in the world as athletes will be able to prepare at the same level as their counterparts.

“If you compete against the Americans, you can just imagine how much they invest in their athletes. This is a huge step in professional athletics and sports in Namibia,” Botha said.

The sponsorship announced by MTC is the largest ever made to individual athletes in Namibia. – Nampa

Similar News

 

LEFA teaches others the ropes

23rd of July 08:42 | Business

A sustainable business empowerment training workshop was successfully concluded in the capital last week.Hosted by LEFA Transportation Services (Pty) Ltd in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung...

Nictus now just a click away

3 days ago - 20 July 2021 | Business

As from today (20 July 2021), Nictus is excited to share that their clients can make use of their online store to make purchases and...

Awards galore for NBL

1 week ago - 09 July 2021 | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) won gold, silver and bronze at the 2021 African Beer Cup – an annual competition that awards the greatest beers in...

Panel appointed for 4IR

2 weeks ago - 06 July 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed an eight-member task force team to assist the government in harnessing opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).According to a...

Paratus Africa rolls out another data centre – this...

2 weeks ago - 02 July 2021 | Business

The Paratus Group is about to open its state-of-the-art data centre in Lusaka, Zambia.The pandemic greatly accelerated the pace of reliance upon unlimited and quality...

Task force ‘to the rescue’

3 weeks ago - 30 June 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed 11 persons to form a business rescue task force team aimed at finding remedial interventions to protect businesses and preserve...

New empowerment initiative for local manufacturers

3 weeks ago - 28 June 2021 | Business

Local furniture retailer Nictus has embarked on an empowerment programme that supports small local entrepreneurs with capital to fund their operations in addition to their...

Apply for sound connect funding now

4 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Business

Namibians in arts organisations, education institutions, associations, industry bodies, hubs andincubators, media houses and civil society now have the chance to apply for grants after...

Future Females free talk on Thursday

1 month - 22 June 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host thismonths’ event absolutely free and online.“Due to the...

Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

1 month - 21 June 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement,...

Latest News

LEFA teaches others the ropes

23rd of July 08:42 | Business

A sustainable business empowerment training workshop was successfully concluded in the capital last week.Hosted by LEFA Transportation Services (Pty) Ltd in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung...

Amupanda takes responsibility for demolition...

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelAlthough Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda said he was not aware of the demolition of shacks thattook place on Wednesday in the Tobias...

Like balm for the soul

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Over the past few weeks, Youth Orchestras of Namibia (YONA) have resorted to online lessons and tutorial videos in addition to face-to-face classes.“The deputy minister...

High-tech equipment for vaccination drive

18 hours ago | Health

The United States donated 176 tablet and 53 laptops along with 250 remote temperature monitoring devices and 2 000 terabytes in hard-drive capacity to the...

Minibus drivers up in arms

22 hours ago | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] taxi operators that mainly serve the capital’s informal settlements, refused to provide further services yesterday.According to the secretary general of the Namibian...

Some growth in mortgage sales...

23 hours ago | Life Style

“Housing markets across most advanced and emerging economies have remained buoyant, despite the marked slowdown in global economic activity,” says Frans Uusiku, FNB Market Research...

Lawsuit about delayed justice delayed...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] former taxi driver’s legal battle to be awarded millions of dollars in damages after he spent more than 10 years behind bars...

Be vigilant of ‘law enforcer’

1 day - 21 July 2021 | Police

It has come to the attention of Nampol that there is a person introducing himself as “chiefinspector” is going around asking for money to continue...

NMH postpones Expo, throws weight...

1 day - 21 July 2021 | Local News

Covid-19 has impacted us everyone, but mostly changed the way business is done.“To survive, we need to adapt to new circumstances as well as join...

Load More