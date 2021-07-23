MTC boost for Mboma, Masilingi

Olympics-bound athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma yesterday received N$2 million for each athlete over three years from MTC.



“We are delighted to announce that we have officially welcomed Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma to the MTC family. Through this support we are reiterating our unyielding position that sports development is central to nation-building,” MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said.



As part of the sponsorship, N$300 000 will go towards the construction of houses for each athlete at their respective villages, with each athlete and their coach to receive brand-new iPhone 12s, valued at N$24 000 per phone, twice during the three years, and a monthly airtime voucher of N$3 000.



The athletes will also receive N$250 000 annually for three years for preparations, and another N$100 000 annually for their personal upkeep and expenses.



Ekandjo also said MTC has committed to hosting one local athletics event in Namibia to honour the achievements of both athletes at a cost of N$1 million.



Accepting the sponsorship on behalf of the athletes, their coach Henk Botha said in Namibia people do not have a professional attitude towards sports, hence the donation by MTC will put Namibia amongst the best in the world as athletes will be able to prepare at the same level as their counterparts.



“If you compete against the Americans, you can just imagine how much they invest in their athletes. This is a huge step in professional athletics and sports in Namibia,” Botha said.



The sponsorship announced by MTC is the largest ever made to individual athletes in Namibia. – Nampa