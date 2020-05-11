MTC explains new towers
11 May 2020 | Business
MTC has cleared the confusion regarding the so-called road closures in Ludwigsdorf as reported last week following the publication of municipal notices, saying that streets in the area will not be closed, but that portions of the sidewalks will be leased from the City of Windhoek (CoW) with the aim to deploy four new mini base receiver sites.
“Since the sidewalk portions of Kwame Nkrumah, Hebenstreit and Joseph Mukwiyu Ithana streets are on municipal land, the CoW has given us approval to lease these portions, pending certain conditions” says MTC’s manager corporate communications John Ekandjo.
He said that these sites – measuring between 4 and 10m² – are to improve capacity and coverage to residents in the area as the existing sites there have become overloaded and can’t serve the public adequately any longer.
Ekandjo said that one condition to erect the receivers, includes that public notices must be advertised with regards to the leasing of the land, calling for objections. Other conditions are that an Environmental Impact Assessment process be carried out and that an Environmental Clearance Certificate be obtained, “which have been obtained from the ministry of environment and tourism,” Ekandjo added.
If no objections are raised following the public notifications, the CoW will proceed to approve the lease agreements with MTC to start construction, Ekandjo said. “The construction period is between two and four weeks if no delays are experienced. The lease agreement lasts for a period of five years, renewable after each five-year cycle,” he continued.
MTC plans on deploying four new sites, which are 2G, 3G and 4G mini receiver stations. These sites will be 15-meter high lamp poles designed to look like street lights, so that they blend in with the surrounding infrastructure in the area, Ekandjo noted.
In conclusion, Ekandjo said that no streets will be closed, meaning that no traffic or pedestrian flow will be impacted.