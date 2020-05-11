MTC explains new towers

11 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]
MTC has cleared the confusion regarding the so-called road closures in Ludwigsdorf as reported last week following the publication of municipal notices, saying that streets in the area will not be closed, but that portions of the sidewalks will be leased from the City of Windhoek (CoW) with the aim to deploy four new mini base receiver sites.
“Since the sidewalk portions of Kwame Nkrumah, Hebenstreit and Joseph Mukwiyu Ithana streets are on municipal land, the CoW has given us approval to lease these portions, pending certain conditions” says MTC’s manager corporate communications John Ekandjo.
He said that these sites – measuring between 4 and 10m² – are to improve capacity and coverage to residents in the area as the existing sites there have become overloaded and can’t serve the public adequately any longer.
Ekandjo said that one condition to erect the receivers, includes that public notices must be advertised with regards to the leasing of the land, calling for objections. Other conditions are that an Environmental Impact Assessment process be carried out and that an Environmental Clearance Certificate be obtained, “which have been obtained from the ministry of environment and tourism,” Ekandjo added.
If no objections are raised following the public notifications, the CoW will proceed to approve the lease agreements with MTC to start construction, Ekandjo said. “The construction period is between two and four weeks if no delays are experienced. The lease agreement lasts for a period of five years, renewable after each five-year cycle,” he continued.
MTC plans on deploying four new sites, which are 2G, 3G and 4G mini receiver stations. These sites will be 15-meter high lamp poles designed to look like street lights, so that they blend in with the surrounding infrastructure in the area, Ekandjo noted.
In conclusion, Ekandjo said that no streets will be closed, meaning that no traffic or pedestrian flow will be impacted.

Similar News

 

Alcohol ban worries NBL

56 minutes ago | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) said if the ban on alcohol sales is not lifted soon, it will be forced to take some tough decisions in...

A stove for Namibians by Namibians

3 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek · [email protected] the aim to create a positive social impact, not only for the Namibian community but also on the environment, the Rocket Stove...

Food drive initiative spreads hope

5 days ago - 05 May 2020 | Business

First National Bank and Bokomo Namibia have partnered on a food drive initiative via the FNBHappiness Store which aims at alleviating hunger and assist the...

Millions more for Covid response

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Business

Six organisations and businesses donated a combined N$13.91 million to the office of the prime minister to help fight Covid-19.The donors included the Roads Authority...

Using tech for real estate sales

1 week ago - 28 April 2020 | Business

The lockdown has placed immense pressure on the real estate industry to innovate and find new ways to sell homes without meeting face-to-face.Though challenging, real...

Open – with new rules

1 week ago - 28 April 2020 | Business

The Oshetu informal market at Katutura Single Quarters was given the go-ahead to re-open on Monday by health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula,...

Charcoal company looks after employees

1 week ago - 27 April 2020 | Business

Jumbo Charcoal Fair Trade donated food items worth N$800 000 to employees to help mitigate hunger during the lockdown.The donation consisted of maize meal, macaroni,...

Rental relief for some retailers

1 week ago - 27 April 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] for the Covid-19 pandemic that has had an influence on all businesses countrywide, retailershave already been exposed to a multi-year recession.Oryx Properties...

EU lends helping hand

2 weeks ago - 23 April 2020 | Business

The European Union and the Namibian Government consulted on available EU support to Namibia, to assist the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic....

Premium discount for car insurance

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2020 | Business

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the livelihoods of many Namibians, OUTsurance has implemented a 15% premium discount on all existing vehicle insurance policies...

Latest News

Lekker, verfrissende pynappelbier

29 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Geniet op ’n verantwoordelike wyse!Bestanddele:3 pynappels se skille1 kg suikerwaterMetode:Sny die pynappelskille in stukke en gooi in’‘n 9-liter emmer. Voeg sowat 1 kg suiker by....

Alcohol ban worries NBL

56 minutes ago | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) said if the ban on alcohol sales is not lifted soon, it will be forced to take some tough decisions in...

New U.S. facility underway

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

Environmental sustainability has been a cornerstone element of the design process for the U.S. Embassy’s new facility in Klein Windhoek. “We have ensured the...

MTC explains new towers

9 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] has cleared the confusion regarding the so-called road closures in Ludwigsdorf as reported last week following the publication of municipal notices, saying...

CAN donates to paediatric oncology...

2 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Local News

While the battle on Covid-19 continues, the war on Cancer has never ended.The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Friday reaffirmed its fight against childhood...

Stronger together

2 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Government

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Lepelsteeltjies...

3 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Vir wanneer die pak skyfies in die spens besig is om oud te raak…Bestanddele:1 pak (200 g) kaas-en-uiegeur aartappelskyfies250 ml koekmeel125 ml botter, sag500 ml...

A stove for Namibians by...

3 days ago - 08 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek · [email protected] the aim to create a positive social impact, not only for the Namibian community but also on the environment, the Rocket Stove...

New MTC towers for Ludwigsdorf

3 days ago - 07 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] four municipal notices appeared in newspapers earlier this week, announcing the proposedclosure of various streets in the suburb, the Ludwigsdorf Neighbourhood Watch...

Load More