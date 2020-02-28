MTC wants to house homeless

28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.
According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments over the next two years.
In 2018, MTC donated N$700,000 to the Shack Dwellers Federation as part of the housing project known as Buy-A-Brick to build 20 homes. So far, 15 of the 20 houses in the Ohangwena region have been completed and handed over. The remaining five are to be handed over to their owners in Mariental in the next few months.
Last year, MTC and Huawei donated another N$10 million to the same project, of which more than 250 will be built. This time, however, with an internet connection, which is to be provided by MTC.
The 250 houses are to be built in Grootfontein, Okahandja, Okakarara and Kalkfeld (Otjozondjupa), Eenhana (Ohangwena), Omaruru and Swakopmund (Erongo), Opuwo (Kunene), Oshakati and Ondangwa (Oshana), Katima Mulilo and Bukalo (Zambezi), Rupara (West Kavango), Okahao and Onesi (Omusati) and Aranos (Hardap).
The construction of these homes is expected to cost between N$30 000 and N$40 000 each, however, they can only be built if the respective town councils provide the project with land.

Pictured here are MTC's MD Dr Licky Erastus (left) with Tim Ekandjo.

