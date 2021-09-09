Muafangejo book launched
09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The event provided a glimpse of the life and work of the well-known artist through talks, memory recollections and celebratory messages.
The evening was filled with speakers from all walks of life, including Prof André du Pisani, who not only highlighted how exceptional Muafangejo was, but also urged the Namibian art space to appreciate its own and make it known through various platforms and educational aspects.
Muafangejo – a world master of the linocut – created graphic images that depicted African subjects. Scenes from his tribal homestead, a lovers’ meeting, the epic Battle of Rorke’s Drift, African wildlife. There is no mistaking he was able to tell a universal story as well as personal story openly with his penetrating observation of life: a life of turmoil, emotional and political, of exile and return, of study and work and of madness and calm.
Perhaps the most accounted for was his ability to talk about something that is still seen as a taboo: Mental health and depression. “His vulnerability made him who he is because of how free he was about what he went through as an individual,” said Bishop Katenda, who was the Oshiwambo narrator of the book.
The book is a tri-lingual publication: Text in English with Oshikwanyama and German translations.
Amongst other speakers were Muafangejo’s relatives who were very glad that his legacy and art work is still part of the conversations even for generations after he passed on.
The rest of the evening saw people engaging and networking with each other.
The book is available at Namibia Scientific Society or via www.namscience.com . Contact 061 225 372 or [email protected] for more information.