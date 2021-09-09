Muafangejo book launched

09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in English, Oshikwanyama and German.
The event provided a glimpse of the life and work of the well-known artist through talks, memory recollections and celebratory messages.
The evening was filled with speakers from all walks of life, including Prof André du Pisani, who not only highlighted how exceptional Muafangejo was, but also urged the Namibian art space to appreciate its own and make it known through various platforms and educational aspects.
Muafangejo – a world master of the linocut – created graphic images that depicted African subjects. Scenes from his tribal homestead, a lovers’ meeting, the epic Battle of Rorke’s Drift, African wildlife. There is no mistaking he was able to tell a universal story as well as personal story openly with his penetrating observation of life: a life of turmoil, emotional and political, of exile and return, of study and work and of madness and calm.
Perhaps the most accounted for was his ability to talk about something that is still seen as a taboo: Mental health and depression. “His vulnerability made him who he is because of how free he was about what he went through as an individual,” said Bishop Katenda, who was the Oshiwambo narrator of the book.
The book is a tri-lingual publication: Text in English with Oshikwanyama and German translations.
Amongst other speakers were Muafangejo’s relatives who were very glad that his legacy and art work is still part of the conversations even for generations after he passed on.
The rest of the evening saw people engaging and networking with each other.
The book is available at Namibia Scientific Society or via www.namscience.com . Contact 061 225 372 or [email protected] for more information.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Jentsch works up on auction

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Namibian selection committee for the Oscars

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Show me your JAGGA JAGGA!

6 days ago - 03 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

For quite some time people have questioned the state of kwaito. Is it still alive? Has it changed and evolved into an ama-piano or afro...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 02 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Old-world heritage and a dash of spring

1 week ago - 01 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

SA auctioneer Strauss & Co shared details about their forthcoming live virtual sale, Impression/Expression: from Hugo Naudé to Georgina Gratrix, taking place on Tuesday, 14...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir Corné Pretorius

1 week ago - 31 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die nuwe Afrikaanse kunstenaar Corné Pretorius het die afgelope jaar groot sukses behaal met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My”, “Halfvol” en “Biertjies.” Die...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

1 week ago - 30 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Latest News

Sunset Jazz for CHICA

4 hours ago | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

5 hours ago | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Muafangejo book launched

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Jentsch works up on auction

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Agri assistance for the fairer...

6 hours ago | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

6 hours ago | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Namibian selection committee for the...

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Load More