Much excitement over air giant bringing emergency supplies

08 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected]

An Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first of three consignments of medical emergency supplies from Germany.
The donation comes after Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, called on the international community for aid to Namibia in the midst of the devastating third Covid-19 wave.
“Namibia, through our embassy in Belgium, submitted an official request to the European Union (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism, which provides humanitarian assistance during disasters,” Penda Naanda, Executive Director of International Relations and Cooperation said.
However, there was great excitement among aviation and aircraft enthusiasts in Europe earlier this week when the Antanov AN-225, which is the world's largest cargo plane, landed at the Halle Airport in Leipzig, Germany, where PortGround and the German army loaded the emergency stock.
According to its’ flight schedule, the aeroplane would also land in Accra, Ghana to unload supplies there before heading to Namibia.
Aviation writer Patrick Zwerger says in a web report on flugrevue.de, that this Russian cargo plane has six engines, a wingspan of 88 meters and can carry 250 tons of cargo. It is also called "Mrija", which means "dream".
“The nickname was developed in the late 80s when the plane was used to transport Soviet spacecraft, Buran. After the collapse of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), this role became redundant as the Buran program collapsed. But Antonov, headquartered in Kiev, Ukraine, soon developed a new business plan for its giant aircraft, namely the transport of particularly heavy, large and bulky cargo,” Zwerger writes.

Similar News

 

Nine trends to watch as aviation readies for post...

3 days ago - 06 July 2021 | Transport

The sudden halt imposed on the aviation industry by the Covid-19 crisis hit the sector hard. In April 2020, two-thirds of the global commercial aviation...

Travel permits only available here

1 week ago - 28 June 2021 | Transport

The health ministry has urged members of the public to visit authorised offices for issuing of travel permits in and out of Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Windhoek reconnects to Frankfurt

1 month - 08 June 2021 | Transport

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced that Lufthansa resumed its flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt (Germany), taking over from its subsidiary Eurowings.Following the liquidation of...

Flying blind

4 months ago - 15 February 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • Francoise Steynberg Several local and international flights from EuroWings, Airlink and Westair were delayed, cancelled or had to be diverted to airports in...

‘Aviation never understood’

4 months ago - 08 February 2021 | Transport

Swakopmund • Erwin Leuschner / NampaYears of mismanagement, political interference and boards of directors who have little to no idea about aviation.These allegations and more...

Air Nam aeries undergo maintenance

7 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced that their two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from 16 November 2020. These checks are expected to...

Cheaper to ‘tjaila’

8 months ago - 22 October 2020 | Transport

Taxi fares will decrease to the normal rate effective from midnight tonight, thanks to the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions.Speaking at the Presidential Covid-19 public...

Air Nam flights set to resume

8 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg...

FlyWestair recommences commercial flights

8 months ago - 16 October 2020 | Transport

FlyWestair announced the take-off of their first scheduled passenger flight between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport, starting on Monday,...

Welcome back, Eurowings!

9 months ago - 21 September 2020 | Transport

Swakopmund • [email protected] is a glimmer of hope for the Namibian tourism industry after the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings became the first airline to fly here...

Latest News

Much excitement over air giant...

23 hours ago | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Small gesture of gratitude

23 hours ago | Society

Together with Checkers and Sun Medical, the Windhoek Lions Club was able to provide some healthcare workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals in...

Meet our Olympians!

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

School winter break extended

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Education

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide. The winter holiday, which was initially created to...

Comfort through the universal language...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Netherlands based musicians, far from their homes in Namibia and Italy respectively, have used the universal language of song to bring comfort...

Support for cyclists

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Doek Awards: Meet the judges

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Beauty Boois, Dr Coletta Kandemiri, Bruni Lubbe and Shawn van Eeden will serve as the judging panel, and Romeo Sinkala and Attila Giersch as commissioned...

Dololo hosts first virtual coffee...

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide...

St Georges makes headway with...

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Art of Colour, a 2-minute film pitch by St Georges Diocesan School in Windhoek, has been selected to go through to the next round...

Load More