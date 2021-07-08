Much excitement over air giant bringing emergency supplies
08 July 2021 | Transport
An Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first of three consignments of medical emergency supplies from Germany.
The donation comes after Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, called on the international community for aid to Namibia in the midst of the devastating third Covid-19 wave.
“Namibia, through our embassy in Belgium, submitted an official request to the European Union (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism, which provides humanitarian assistance during disasters,” Penda Naanda, Executive Director of International Relations and Cooperation said.
However, there was great excitement among aviation and aircraft enthusiasts in Europe earlier this week when the Antanov AN-225, which is the world's largest cargo plane, landed at the Halle Airport in Leipzig, Germany, where PortGround and the German army loaded the emergency stock.
According to its’ flight schedule, the aeroplane would also land in Accra, Ghana to unload supplies there before heading to Namibia.
Aviation writer Patrick Zwerger says in a web report on flugrevue.de, that this Russian cargo plane has six engines, a wingspan of 88 meters and can carry 250 tons of cargo. It is also called "Mrija", which means "dream".
“The nickname was developed in the late 80s when the plane was used to transport Soviet spacecraft, Buran. After the collapse of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), this role became redundant as the Buran program collapsed. But Antonov, headquartered in Kiev, Ukraine, soon developed a new business plan for its giant aircraft, namely the transport of particularly heavy, large and bulky cargo,” Zwerger writes.