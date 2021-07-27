Much more needed to secure water
N$1.9 billion received, N$8 billion required
27 July 2021 | Environment
Windhoek has secured enough water until 2024 after recovering from a five-year drought and a
national state of emergency was declared in 2016.
A Cabinet Committee on Water Supply Security was established with the objective to ensure that the
whole country is water secure. According to Maria Amakali, director of the Directorate of Water
Resource Management at the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and Chair of
the Namibia Water Partnership, the committee will thereafter develop plans and put up measures to
implement the emergency water supply security projects. “The first emergency water security
projects were aimed at making sure that Windhoek does not run out of water. The emergency
projects are concentrated at the coastal and the northern areas,” she said.
About 85% of the country’s rural population has access to safe drinking water, as compared to 99%
of urban population, although of the informal settlement dwellers, only 95% have access. “The
overall government targets towards access to safe drinking water in the urban areas are 100% by
next year and 95% in rural areas. This is also done in view of achieving the SDG 6 on water and
sanitation for all as well as other national development policies,” Amakali said.
Plan of action
One of the main challenges is aging water infrastructure and resources to develop new water
infrastructure especially in the rural areas, which need to be addressed urgently. “There are plans to
upgrade and maintain existing water infrastructure, as well as develop new water infrastructure,
especially in the low served areas. Additionally, with our water scarce climate, there is a need to
manage the water resources, by means of water conservation and demand management,
prevention of water pollution and wastages to mention a few,” she said.
Cooperation on transboundary water also needs to be enhanced, as all Namibia’s perennial rivers
are shared with neighbouring countries. Another key factor being considered is seawater
desalination to ensure water security in the coastal regions. A feasibility study to set up a
desalination plant has been completed and is awaiting Cabinet to pronounce itself on options
recommended.
Funding
According to Amakali, the water sector is the least funded. “There is a need for more investment in
water infrastructure development. Namibia has also started to budget and allocate funds to water
development projects,” she explained. Government received a loan of about N$1.9 billion to develop
water infrastructure for bulk and rural populations, including sanitation infrastructure. However, this
is really just the tip of the iceberg and for emergency water infrastructure only, Namibia needs about
N$8 billion.
“At continental level, Africa Water Minister’s Council (AMCOW) has endorsed the Continental Africa
Water Investment Program (AIP), to respond to the shortfall in delivering water investments on the
continent,” she said, adding that although a new programme, it breathes new life to the African
water sector investment and has the potential realise the speedy implementation of SDG6 targets.
“A conducive environment needs to be created to allow access to water infrastructure development
funding.”