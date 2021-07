Much more needed to secure water

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek has secured enough water until 2024 after recovering from a five-year drought and anational state of emergency was declared in 2016.A Cabinet Committee on Water Supply Security was established with the objective to ensure that thewhole country is water secure. According to Maria Amakali, director of the Directorate of WaterResource Management at the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and Chair ofthe Namibia Water Partnership, the committee will thereafter develop plans and put up measures toimplement the emergency water supply security projects. “The first emergency water securityprojects were aimed at making sure that Windhoek does not run out of water. The emergencyprojects are concentrated at the coastal and the northern areas,” she said.About 85% of the country’s rural population has access to safe drinking water, as compared to 99%of urban population, although of the informal settlement dwellers, only 95% have access. “Theoverall government targets towards access to safe drinking water in the urban areas are 100% bynext year and 95% in rural areas. This is also done in view of achieving the SDG 6 on water andsanitation for all as well as other national development policies,” Amakali said.One of the main challenges is aging water infrastructure and resources to develop new waterinfrastructure especially in the rural areas, which need to be addressed urgently. “There are plans toupgrade and maintain existing water infrastructure, as well as develop new water infrastructure,especially in the low served areas. Additionally, with our water scarce climate, there is a need tomanage the water resources, by means of water conservation and demand management,prevention of water pollution and wastages to mention a few,” she said.Cooperation on transboundary water also needs to be enhanced, as all Namibia’s perennial riversare shared with neighbouring countries. Another key factor being considered is seawaterdesalination to ensure water security in the coastal regions. A feasibility study to set up adesalination plant has been completed and is awaiting Cabinet to pronounce itself on optionsrecommended.According to Amakali, the water sector is the least funded. “There is a need for more investment inwater infrastructure development. Namibia has also started to budget and allocate funds to waterdevelopment projects,” she explained. Government received a loan of about N$1.9 billion to developwater infrastructure for bulk and rural populations, including sanitation infrastructure. However, thisis really just the tip of the iceberg and for emergency water infrastructure only, Namibia needs aboutN$8 billion.“At continental level, Africa Water Minister’s Council (AMCOW) has endorsed the Continental AfricaWater Investment Program (AIP), to respond to the shortfall in delivering water investments on thecontinent,” she said, adding that although a new programme, it breathes new life to the Africanwater sector investment and has the potential realise the speedy implementation of SDG6 targets.“A conducive environment needs to be created to allow access to water infrastructure developmentfunding.”