Much more needed to secure water

N$1.9 billion received, N$8 billion required

27 July 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected]
Windhoek has secured enough water until 2024 after recovering from a five-year drought and a
national state of emergency was declared in 2016.
A Cabinet Committee on Water Supply Security was established with the objective to ensure that the
whole country is water secure. According to Maria Amakali, director of the Directorate of Water
Resource Management at the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and Chair of
the Namibia Water Partnership, the committee will thereafter develop plans and put up measures to
implement the emergency water supply security projects. “The first emergency water security
projects were aimed at making sure that Windhoek does not run out of water. The emergency
projects are concentrated at the coastal and the northern areas,” she said.
About 85% of the country’s rural population has access to safe drinking water, as compared to 99%
of urban population, although of the informal settlement dwellers, only 95% have access. “The
overall government targets towards access to safe drinking water in the urban areas are 100% by
next year and 95% in rural areas. This is also done in view of achieving the SDG 6 on water and
sanitation for all as well as other national development policies,” Amakali said.

Plan of action
One of the main challenges is aging water infrastructure and resources to develop new water
infrastructure especially in the rural areas, which need to be addressed urgently. “There are plans to
upgrade and maintain existing water infrastructure, as well as develop new water infrastructure,
especially in the low served areas. Additionally, with our water scarce climate, there is a need to
manage the water resources, by means of water conservation and demand management,
prevention of water pollution and wastages to mention a few,” she said.
Cooperation on transboundary water also needs to be enhanced, as all Namibia’s perennial rivers
are shared with neighbouring countries. Another key factor being considered is seawater
desalination to ensure water security in the coastal regions. A feasibility study to set up a
desalination plant has been completed and is awaiting Cabinet to pronounce itself on options
recommended.

Funding
According to Amakali, the water sector is the least funded. “There is a need for more investment in
water infrastructure development. Namibia has also started to budget and allocate funds to water
development projects,” she explained. Government received a loan of about N$1.9 billion to develop
water infrastructure for bulk and rural populations, including sanitation infrastructure. However, this
is really just the tip of the iceberg and for emergency water infrastructure only, Namibia needs about
N$8 billion.
“At continental level, Africa Water Minister’s Council (AMCOW) has endorsed the Continental Africa
Water Investment Program (AIP), to respond to the shortfall in delivering water investments on the

continent,” she said, adding that although a new programme, it breathes new life to the African
water sector investment and has the potential realise the speedy implementation of SDG6 targets.
“A conducive environment needs to be created to allow access to water infrastructure development
funding.”

Similar News

 

Leer by diere, insekte oor klimaatsverandering

2 weeks ago - 12 July 2021 | Environment

Indien ons meer aandag gee aan hoe voëls, hase en termiete hul plaaslike leefruimtes omvorm in reaksie op veranderende klimaatsomstandighede, sal ons beter kan voorspel...

Exploration likely to petrify elephants

1 month - 22 June 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenLast Sunday, Mathew Taylor reported in The Guardian on the continued search for gas and oil by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Climate change investment needed now

1 month - 21 June 2021 | Environment

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete,...

Opponents of Kavango oil drilling take fight to parliament

1 month - 16 June 2021 | Environment

The environmental protection association Saving Okavango’s Unique Life (SOUL) had the opportunity to address the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and raise their objections...

Een vir die rekordboeke

1 month - 09 June 2021 | Environment

In Mei 2013 het mariene bioloë verstom gestaan oor die nuus dat ’n grys walvis vir die eerste keer ooit suid van die ewenaar aan...

PDM goes green

1 month - 06 June 2021 | Environment

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has committed to planting 1 000 trees across the country in the next 12 months in a bid to address...

Invasive plants must go

1 month - 01 June 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] good rainy season that not only Windhoek, but also many other parts of the country enjoyed, caused invasive cacti and plants to...

Sustainability rewarded

2 months ago - 24 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe Sustainable Development Awards were presented in the capital for the third time on Friday. Hosted by the Sustainable Development Advisory Council...

Running for our rivers

2 months ago - 14 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

CBD says goodbye to old trees

2 months ago - 05 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Latest News

University sets up temporary vaccination...

20 hours ago | Health

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has opened up a 10-day vaccination clinic to support the Ministry of Health in efforts to expand vaccination sites to...

Last will and testament: Now...

20 hours ago | Banking

“In the wake of the Covid-19 third wave, we have seen numerous instances where couples have died, leaving children behind and families reeling with the...

Community policing essential – Ndeitunga...

20 hours ago | Crime

Nampol’s Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga encouraged community policing in the informal settlements, urging these communities to form neighbourhood watch teams to curb crime in their areas.Ndeitunga...

286 641 residents to be...

21 hours ago | Health

Khomas region governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, said the region has so far vaccinated 57 897 people and aims to vaccinate at least 286 641 of its...

How to avoid buyer’s remorse

23 hours ago | Life Style

Buying a home is a long-term financial commitment, yet many buyers make their decision to purchase a home based on only a few minutes spent...

The future of job creation:...

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Twapewa Kadhikwa I have a dream. My dream is that Namibia achieves 0% unemployment within the next 3 years. I believe this dream,...

Much more needed to secure...

1 day - 27 July 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] has secured enough water until 2024 after recovering from a five-year drought and anational state of emergency was declared in 2016.A Cabinet...

Chanique ready for Miss Supranational

1 day - 26 July 2021 | Events

Swakopmund • [email protected] Miss Supranational Namibia 2020, Chanique Rabe, says she is ready to represent Namibia at Miss Supranational 2021 which is set to...

Rape conviction overturned 14 years...

1 day - 26 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man who was found guilty of rape in 2018, 14 years after the alleged crime took place in early 2007 and following...

Load More