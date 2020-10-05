Muinjangue visits Omaheke health centres

05 October 2020 | Health

Health deputy minister Esther Muinjangue paid a courtesy call on the governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate on Friday as part of her weeklong familiarisation visit to health centres in the region.
This is her first expedition after her appointment by President Hage Geingob as deputy minister in March this year.
On the sidelines of her trip, Muinjangue said that her visit will include an engagement with staff members on the ground to encourage them to maintain accountability, credibility and commitment to quality health care. She said exploring the situation on the ground will help in the future planning of the ministry.
Muinjangue reminded the nation that “Covid-19 is still with us, thus the public still needs to adhere to the set protocols of wearing masks, practicing hygiene in their everyday lives and avoid crowded places which makes it difficult to practice social distancing”.
She added that many people think that the end of the state of emergency means that everything is back to normal, but they should remember that preventative measures have become the new way of living. “As the public adopts to this new way of life, behavioural change is very important and a change in behaviour will lead to a change in mindset. As a nation, everyone has a responsibility to take care of themselves and protect the next person.” – Nampa

Similar News

 

PEPFAR assistance to Namibia continues

1 week ago - 30 September 2020 | Health

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will contribute U$89 million to Namibia in 2021 to fight...

Take a breath at The Yoga Shala

1 week ago - 24 September 2020 | Health

“I read a quote recently that said it doesn’t matter how you start with yoga, it works either way,” says Lara-Lyn Ahrens of the Yoga...

Warm hearts for NHF

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2020 | Health

The Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) has received a significant boost from Bank Windhoek to host an inclusive fundraising virtual event dubbed Move Your Heart.The initiative,...

Hep E in the spotlight

2 weeks ago - 21 September 2020 | Health

A project to improve sanitation in Namibia’s informal settlements in a bid to contain the spread of Hepatitis E, was announced by Development Workshop Namibia...

US strengthens Namibian healthcare

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Health

The US government is supporting the ministry of health and social services through hiring 67 data clerks for the month of September. This is in...

Suicides remain high

3 weeks ago - 14 September 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] to 800 lives were snuffed out by suicide in Namibia over the 18 months. New statistics shared by the Namibian police with...

Soap for marginalised, rural communities

3 weeks ago - 11 September 2020 | Health

Palms for Life Fund (PFL) donated 250 000 bars of soap to aid in Namibia’s efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.The soap recently arrived...

UNICEF heads buying Covid vaccines

1 month - 04 September 2020 | Health

UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply Covid-19 vaccines in what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever procurement and supply of...

Covid info hub launched

1 month - 04 September 2020 | Health

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) launched a Covid-19 information hub aimed at generating and displaying timely, accurate population and infrastructure data that supports government’s response...

Remdesivir arrives for Covid patients

1 month - 02 September 2020 | Health

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said the health ministry would provide the antiviral medication Remdesivir to Covid-19 patients, after it arrived in Namibia...

