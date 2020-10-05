Muinjangue visits Omaheke health centres

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate (left) and deputy minister of health Esther Muinjangwe (right). Photo Nampa

Health deputy minister Esther Muinjangue paid a courtesy call on the governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate on Friday as part of her weeklong familiarisation visit to health centres in the region.

This is her first expedition after her appointment by President Hage Geingob as deputy minister in March this year.

On the sidelines of her trip, Muinjangue said that her visit will include an engagement with staff members on the ground to encourage them to maintain accountability, credibility and commitment to quality health care. She said exploring the situation on the ground will help in the future planning of the ministry.

Muinjangue reminded the nation that “Covid-19 is still with us, thus the public still needs to adhere to the set protocols of wearing masks, practicing hygiene in their everyday lives and avoid crowded places which makes it difficult to practice social distancing”.

She added that many people think that the end of the state of emergency means that everything is back to normal, but they should remember that preventative measures have become the new way of living. “As the public adopts to this new way of life, behavioural change is very important and a change in behaviour will lead to a change in mindset. As a nation, everyone has a responsibility to take care of themselves and protect the next person.” – Nampa

