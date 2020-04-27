Multi-million dollar US support for Namibia

27 April 2020 | Social Issues

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the United States is providing N$100 million to Namibia to fight Covid-19.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the US government has committed more than U$775 million globally in international assistance aimed specifically at fighting the pandemic.
“For more than a half century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security, contributing more than U$140 billion in global health assistance in the 21st century alone,” Johnson said. “No other nation has contributed more to Namibia’s growth and to the health of Namibians than the United States.  That is why America is committing this N$100 million to win the Covid-19 fight, just as we are winning the fight against HIV/AIDS.”
The amount includes contributions from USAID, CDC, PEPFAR and the Department of Defence.

Where it will be used
The commitment includes testing supplies (N$26.5 million); laboratory equipment and upgrades (N$22.6 million; CDC medical and technical experts supporting the Namibian government response (N$20.2 million); training and hiring of health care personnel (N$14.3 million); emergency operations and isolation centres (N$11.3 million); and personal protective equipment (N$6 million).

Similar News

 

Support for vulnerable communities

5 days ago - 22 April 2020 | Social Issues

NamPower donated water tanks, toilets and sanitisers valued at N$2.5 million to informal settlements countrywide in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. Handing...

Dishwashing liquid for Havana

5 days ago - 22 April 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] P Creations CC recently donated dishwashing liquid to the community of Havana informal settlement in Windhoek. The fairly new local manufacturer of...

Hoping for change

1 week ago - 15 April 2020 | Social Issues

Some homeless people currently accommodated in temporarily tents at the Katutura Independence Arena and Khomasdal stadium said they wish to change their lives for the...

Pensioners flock to pay point

2 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Despite the prohibition of large gatherings called on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700 pensioners and other grant beneficiaries in Gobabis flocked to NamPost...

Old Mutual starts food roll-out

2 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over their first consignment of food parcels to the Psychosocial Support Response Team under the National Health Emergency Management Committee that...

A helping hand for seniors

3 weeks ago - 06 April 2020 | Social Issues

Youth activist Edson Uapingene donated some day-to-day necessities to 20 elderly residents at the Katutura Old Age Home over the weekend.The necessities worth around N$4...

Tip that tap for your health

3 weeks ago - 02 April 2020 | Social Issues

RMB Namibia through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust donated N$500 000 to assist a Covid-19 emergency response programme directly targeting Windhoek’s informal settlements.RMB Namibia’s chief...

Food for CBD car guards

4 weeks ago - 30 March 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group donated food hampers to a group of homeless car guards working in the surrounding areas of the group’s head office last Friday.The...

SPCA continues taking care of four-legged friends

1 month - 17 March 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek has reacted to the presence of COVID-19 in the area, saying that as an organisation they are accustomed to working to...

Hope defies all odds

2 months ago - 17 February 2020 | Social Issues

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of...

Latest News

Special education – how it’s...

28th of April 10:57 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] vast majority of schools in Namibia have transitioned from the classroom to computers, special schools tackle the challenge of e-learning to cater...

Kykpartytjies by die huis

28th of April 10:43 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]’s, die verfrissende appeldrankie wat lafenis bied op warm somerdae, is nie tans op die winkelrakke nie weens regulasies op die verkoop van...

Using tech for real estate...

28th of April 10:29 | Business

The lockdown has placed immense pressure on the real estate industry to innovate and find new ways to sell homes without meeting face-to-face.Though challenging, real...

Moffie, nou ook in Namibië

28th of April 10:28 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n Jong dienspligtige sukkel om in apartheid Suid-Afrika se weermag te oorleef te midde sy persoonlike stryd met homoseksualiteit.Dit is wat jy...

Open – with new rules

28th of April 10:19 | Business

The Oshetu informal market at Katutura Single Quarters was given the go-ahead to re-open on Monday by health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula,...

Hit the beat with EES

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian kwaito artist EES and his "Yes-JA!" band have been rocking the stages of many European Festivals for quite some time, along with winning X-Factor...

Bumper watermelon crop for San

20 hours ago | Agriculture

The San in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy have become increasingly reliant on farming since climate change now has a huge impact on their traditional way...

Multi-million dollar US support for...

22 hours ago | Social Issues

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the United States is providing N$100 million to Namibia to fight Covid-19.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the US...

SPES receives during lockdown

23 hours ago | Local News

A local charity in the capital has been supporting the informal settlements for more than 14years, contributing to 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700...

Load More