Multi-million dollar US support for Namibia

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula receives the N$100 million from US Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson to be used in the fight against Covid-19. Photo contributed

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the United States is providing N$100 million to Namibia to fight Covid-19.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the US government has committed more than U$775 million globally in international assistance aimed specifically at fighting the pandemic.

“For more than a half century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security, contributing more than U$140 billion in global health assistance in the 21st century alone,” Johnson said. “No other nation has contributed more to Namibia’s growth and to the health of Namibians than the United States. That is why America is committing this N$100 million to win the Covid-19 fight, just as we are winning the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

The amount includes contributions from USAID, CDC, PEPFAR and the Department of Defence.



Where it will be used

The commitment includes testing supplies (N$26.5 million); laboratory equipment and upgrades (N$22.6 million; CDC medical and technical experts supporting the Namibian government response (N$20.2 million); training and hiring of health care personnel (N$14.3 million); emergency operations and isolation centres (N$11.3 million); and personal protective equipment (N$6 million).

