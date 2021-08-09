Municipal audit resumes

09 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek last week resumed their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April. The audit has now been extended to Hakahana. The audit aims to verify that information contained in the City’s municipal billing system corresponds with the actual services rendered.
To carry out the audit exercise, municipal officials need to have access to all properties in Windhoek as stipulated in the Local Authority Act 23 of 1992 Section 91(1&2).
The audit will be carried out on weekdays during business hours, from 07:30 to 16:30.
City of Windhoek municipal officials doing the audit will be identifiable by navy blue t-shirts branded with the City of Windhoek logo. The officials will also display their City of Windhoek employee cards. The officials will also have their personal protective equipment and they will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when visiting homes.
For any questions during the audit, please contact the CoW’s Customer Contact Centre on 061-290 3777.

Similar News

 

CoW hands over ISUHPP homes

2 weeks ago - 21 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek together with stakeholders handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) earlier...

Bus fares take a hike

4 weeks ago - 12 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced increases in its municipal bus fares as from today (12 July). Fares have increased from N$7 to N$7.50 per...

Funding sought for desalination plant

4 weeks ago - 11 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Cabinet has approved the soliciting of funding by NamWater and government to fund the next phase of a planned desalination plant to secure water supply...

Water situation dire

1 month - 04 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s agriculture minister and president of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), Calle Schlettwein, said the continent is in a grim state when it...

Residents fume over fuel station

1 month - 28 June 2021 | Infrastructure

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it...

French funding for groundwater management

1 month - 13 June 2021 | Infrastructure

The French government through the Agence Franҫaise de Développement (AFD) has availed funding for technical cooperation on a groundwater management and combating drought project in...

Lights go on for 1 000 informal homes

2 months ago - 06 June 2021 | Infrastructure

NamPower on Friday electrified 1 000 households in ten informal settlements on the outskirts of Windhoek.Regarded as the single largest corporate social investment (CSI) by...

Upgrade for Gammams plant

2 months ago - 30 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a non-repayable grant from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Bank to the tune of N$10.96 million that will be...

Old cemetery becomes respectful resting place

2 months ago - 24 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews Residents are hard at work to turn the first cemetery at Rehoboth into an honourable resting place.A subcommittee of the Rehoboth...

Housing: ‘No more delays’ – Uutoni

2 months ago - 20 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, said the delivery of affordable houses and serviced land cannot be delayed further.Uutoni was speaking at a...

Latest News

CoW warns about veld fires

1 hour ago | Disasters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has pleaded with residents to be extra cautious when handling fire and to help in curbing the veld fire that...

Bank employee catches conman red-handed

1 hour ago | Crime

While on patrol with the Namibian Police on 29 July 2021, Bank Windhoek's Customer Contact Centre Agent Bonifacius Chaunelesethle caught a scammer in the act.Chaunelesethle...

Athletic learners heading to Serbia

2 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) as a member of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) will send a team of 27 members to participate...

Vaccines for informal settlements

2 hours ago | Social Issues

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Windhoek’s informal settlements started towards the end of July 2021 at the constituency councillor’s office in Havana (Moses Garoeb constituency)....

Municipal audit resumes

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek last week resumed their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April. The audit...

Join Dare to Care

1 day - 09 August 2021 | Disasters

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) is painfully aware of the impact of widespread veld fires across the country in recent weeks. These fires are causing...

Change of working conditions at...

1 day - 09 August 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies announced its decision to introduce urgent rescue measures to safeguard the future sustainability of its business and mitigate the risk of the impact...

Pitching for resilience

1 day - 09 August 2021 | Business

Germany continues its support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade...

Mass media vaccination campaign launched

1 day - 08 August 2021 | Health

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday launched a mass media Covid-19 vaccination campaign aimed at creating awareness and educating the public about the importance of...

Load More