Municipal audit soon

The City of Windhoek will soon undertake a municipal service audit. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that as from 8 March, staff will be conducting a municipal service audit.

The aim is to verify that information on the municipal billing system corresponds with the actual services rendered.

However, to carry out the audit exercise, municipal officials need to have access to all properties in Windhoek.

Residents are urged to take note that the audit will be carried out from16:30 to 19:00 during weekdays, and from 08:00 to 15:00 on weekends.

The City said that municipal officials will be identifiable by sky-blue shirts branded with the City of Windhoek logo, and navy blue trousers – the same uniform worn by our meter readers. The officials will also display their City of Windhoek employee cards.

For any clarity, contact the CoW’s Customer Contact Centre 061 290 3777.

