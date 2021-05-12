Murorua takes over BAN reigns

12 May 2021 | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced that Nedbank chief executive Martha Murorua has taken over the reigns as chair from Ester Kali, CEO of Letshego Bank, for a one-year term.
Upon accepting this new role, Murorua thanked the board saying, “Nedbank looks forward to advocating for our industry, and we foster the importance of inclusivity and financial literacy in Namibia. These are difficult and unpredictable times, yet we have seen financial institutions lean in to assist their clients and consumers in navigating the current economic climate. The zeal and determination with which they serve their customers and communities are inspiring.”
She added that it is important for the spirit of teamwork to continue amongst themselves,” because as much as healthy competition is necessary, we must also support each other to collectively build our industry and to help Namibia to thrive”.
The governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab, expressed his appreciation at the way BAN managed to keep on track in the worst economic climate experienced by all sectors.
“Job well done to Ester Kali and team. With the constant engagement with my office and yours, this ensured the best interest of all of our customers during a very uncertain time. We managed to navigate through a lot and the fruits can be seen today."

