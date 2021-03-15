Museum of local music sees light of day
Virtual launch for supporters from around the globe
15 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The development of the museum is one of the four components in a project titled Museum Development as a Tool for Strengthening Cultural Rights in Namibia, funded by the European Union and implemented by MAN that was launched in Windhoek in November 2018.
Along with officials, the museum opening also features performances by KP Illest, Rose BLVC and the Waapandula Cultural Group.
The working group that made the development of the museum possible, consisted of stakeholders in the form of musicians across all cultures, genres and demographics, archivists, culture officers from the Directorate of Heritage and Culture Programs, music lecturers from COTA, UNAM and APC, tourism and intellectual property experts from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and NASCAM, museum experts, composers and musicologists.
The Museum of Namibian Music is located next to the regional library in the heart of Omuthiya in Oshikoto Region. Once launched, the museum will be open to the public every week day from 10:00 to 18:00.
According to MAN’s operation manager, Ndapewoshali Ndahafa Ashipala, the Museum of Namibian Music (MUNAMU) aims to provide a space where our musical heritage can be documented and celebrate. “We like to think of the museum as an ‘organic’ space – meaning that we want it to grow and change over time.
‘What is Namibian music?’
“When we had our first stakeholders’ consultative workshop, we tried to answer the question “What is Namibian Music?”. The answer is that has been produced by, or with Namibians, or in Namibia, expressing Namibian history, culture or lifestyle.”
The growth and success of MUNAMU relies on individuals or groups coming forward to share memories, photographs and artifacts that can help tell the many stories that will reflect Namibia’s musical heritage and develop new displays.
In light of this, NUMANU appeals to the Namibian public to get involved.
For more info,
For more information about the museum, to support the museum or to donate material, contact Ester Leonard on 081 370 1076 or [email protected], or the Museums Association at 061 302230 or [email protected]
The launch can be viewed live via YouTube: Museums Association of Namibia; Facebook Live: Museums Association of Namibia or follow the Museum of Namibian Music on Facebook: Museum of Namibian Music; and Instagram on @museumofnamibianmusic