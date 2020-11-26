Music in unity this weekend

Namibian composers Eslon Hindundu, Osmond Oweseb, Linnette Muramba, Himeetjua Kajau and Engelhardt Uneab, together with the Vox Vitae Singers, have teamed up to host the ‘Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert on Friday (27) Saturday (28 November) at the NG Church in Pioneers Park.

Translated as Music in Unity, the ‘Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert is a Namibian classical contemporary and folk choral music concert, which aims to promote Namibian compositions.

“The concert showcases the best of what the selected Namibian composers have to offer, and their work is of a high quality,” says Vox Vitae founder and main conductor Eslon Hindundu, who added that the audience can look forward to great compositions during the show.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the concert is divided into two halves and is two hours long. The first half consists of orchestral work with a choir composed by Hindundu and Oweseb. The second half focuses on Namibian folk and contemporary choral music written by Muramba, Kajau, Oweseb, and Uneab.

Vox Vitae Singers is a group of young Namibian singers from diverse backgrounds, spreading the word of God, love, peace, and harmony. “The singers have a great future in the choral industry in Namibia and internationally,” Hindundu said.

“As a connector of positive change, and a Namibian brand, we are delighted to have supported the Omuzimbi Mo uumwe’ concert, providing a platform for Namibian composers to showcase their talents,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody.

The concert starts at 18:00. Tickets to the event cost N$100 via Webtickets and N$80 for live stream. Info: 081 252 4947 or 085 737 9201.

