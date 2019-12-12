Musicwoche to hit the high notes

12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14 December) at the Namib High school in Swakopmund.
Themed Let’s go to the Opera, the audience can expect performances from the Grand and Youth Orchestras as well as choral performances.
Part of Bank Windhoek’s annual Summer Festival, the Swakopmunder Musikwoche was first held in December 1965. Bank Windhoek began supporting the event in 2013. The music festival has grown from its humble beginnings of a meeting of amateur musical enthusiasts in Swakopmund without public performances, into the not too be missed event it is today, attracting both local and foreign participants.
“It is one of the world’s unique music festivals,” said the Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main organiser, Christiane Berker, who also announced that due to a challenging economic environment, the duration of the festival had to be reduced from ten to six days. “Despite these challenges, we are delighted to inform the public that they can look forward to another spectacular edition. Thanks to Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said Berker.
Cornelia von Kerssenbrock, a well-known musical director from Germany, will conduct performances, assisted by two promising Namibian musical directors, Eslon Hindundu and Osmond !Owoseb.
Hindundu will later conduct his own Namibian opera, which he just finished composing. Hendi Krog will direct the Youth Orchestra. Another performance to look forward to is a piece based on the French Revolution.
Berker said that Bank Windhoek’s sponsorship is important, because without it the festival would not have been able to stage such shows. “Bank Windhoek has been phenomenal. I am sure the Namibian youth who are and have been part of the Swakopmunder Musikwoche, appreciates this as much as we do,” Berker said.
As part of the Swakopmunder Musikwoche, a free open general rehearsal takes place on Saturday, from 9:00 to 13:00 at Namib High School. The main concert is staged at 19:00.
Tickets cost N$80 and have been selling fast. They are available at the German Evangelic Lutheran Church office situated in Otavi Street, Swakopmund.

