Muteka joins OM as Human Capital Executive

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,

effective 1 December 2021.

In her new role Toini will direct and manage all human capital strategies and plans as a member of

the Old Mutual Namibia Executive team.

Toini comes with a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in the human capital management

space, having worked at leading organisations MTC and Vivo Energy Namibia, where she served in

the capacity of Country Human Resources Manager for over seven years. Moreover, she serves as a

non-executive director and deputy chairperson for MTC Limited.

Academically, Toini holds a Post Graduate in Business Management and Administration from the

University of Stellenbosch Business School, a Bachelor of Technology in Human Resources

Management and a National Diploma in Human Resources Management from the Namibia

University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Additionally, Toini is pursuing a Master’s in Business Management and Administration at the

University of Stellenbosch Business School.

“I believe that with her eagerness and commitment to achieving success as well as her leadership

skills, talent, performance and discipline management, in addition to staff mentoring and coaching

we stand to benefit from her experience. As Old Mutual we are so excited to have such a youthful

member on our Executive team” says Tassius Chigariro, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual.