Muteka joins OM as Human Capital Executive
02 December 2021 | Business
effective 1 December 2021.
In her new role Toini will direct and manage all human capital strategies and plans as a member of
the Old Mutual Namibia Executive team.
Toini comes with a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in the human capital management
space, having worked at leading organisations MTC and Vivo Energy Namibia, where she served in
the capacity of Country Human Resources Manager for over seven years. Moreover, she serves as a
non-executive director and deputy chairperson for MTC Limited.
Academically, Toini holds a Post Graduate in Business Management and Administration from the
University of Stellenbosch Business School, a Bachelor of Technology in Human Resources
Management and a National Diploma in Human Resources Management from the Namibia
University of Science and Technology (NUST).
Additionally, Toini is pursuing a Master’s in Business Management and Administration at the
University of Stellenbosch Business School.
“I believe that with her eagerness and commitment to achieving success as well as her leadership
skills, talent, performance and discipline management, in addition to staff mentoring and coaching
we stand to benefit from her experience. As Old Mutual we are so excited to have such a youthful
member on our Executive team” says Tassius Chigariro, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual.