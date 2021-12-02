Muteka joins OM as Human Capital Executive

02 December 2021 | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,
effective 1 December 2021.
In her new role Toini will direct and manage all human capital strategies and plans as a member of
the Old Mutual Namibia Executive team.
Toini comes with a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in the human capital management
space, having worked at leading organisations MTC and Vivo Energy Namibia, where she served in
the capacity of Country Human Resources Manager for over seven years. Moreover, she serves as a
non-executive director and deputy chairperson for MTC Limited.
Academically, Toini holds a Post Graduate in Business Management and Administration from the
University of Stellenbosch Business School, a Bachelor of Technology in Human Resources
Management and a National Diploma in Human Resources Management from the Namibia
University of Science and Technology (NUST).
Additionally, Toini is pursuing a Master’s in Business Management and Administration at the
University of Stellenbosch Business School.
“I believe that with her eagerness and commitment to achieving success as well as her leadership
skills, talent, performance and discipline management, in addition to staff mentoring and coaching
we stand to benefit from her experience. As Old Mutual we are so excited to have such a youthful
member on our Executive team” says Tassius Chigariro, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual.

Similar News

 

Omeya fight continues

1 week ago - 23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that...

Paratus welcomes back co-founder

1 week ago - 23 November 2021 | Business

Paratus has appointed Miles October as Group Marketing Executive.Miles was one of the co-founders and shareholders of the first Paratus operation in Angola – ITA...

Omeya under the hammer

2 weeks ago - 17 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia is auctioning 90 lots for various plots, houses and commercial property at the Omeya development outside Windhoek today.According to the auctioneer's...

Heineken eyes Breweries

2 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] beer giant Heineken N.V. has entered into an implementation agreement with Ohlthaver & List to buy O&L’s 50.01% shareholding in NBL Investment...

More productive at home

3 weeks ago - 11 November 2021 | Business

Grootfontein • [email protected] from home improves employee productivity - something employers should take advantage of in the post-pandemic era.This is the finding of a study...

Old Mutual staff on the move

3 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Business

Mufaro joins OM NamibiaMufaro Nesongano has been appointed as Manager of Communications and Old Mutual Foundation at Old Mutual Namibia as from 1 November 2021.Mufaro...

Bluetick online clothing store to launch soon

3 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Business

MTC announced the launch of its online clothing store called Bluetick on the final day of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, allowing 18 Namibian designers...

O&L awards Value Stars

3 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group last week hosted their Value Star Awards for the 2021 financial year.The annual awards ceremony celebrates the O&L employees...

Hier kraai omgewingsvriendelike produkte koning

1 month - 25 October 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Garises – ’n inwoner van Swakopmund – omskep weggooiplastiek in bruikbare en unieke sakke.“My ouers het my altyd geleer om op te...

More focus on financial literacy needed

1 month - 21 October 2021 | Business

Simonis Storm Securities, celebrating 25 years in the Namibian investment industry this year, recently appointed two new department heads.“We are firmly rooted in creating inter-generational...

Latest News

Municipality plays musical chairs

10 hours ago | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Ride the Ridges launched

12 hours ago | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new uniquethree-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to...

Chelsi a Child of the...

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Muteka joins OM as Human...

12 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Savvy retirement

16 hours ago | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Security company owner, supervisor settle...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Green for go

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.The traffic lights were erected at the intersections...

Drikus versus Konny … or...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

Load More