MVAF re-opens Katutura satellite office

31 July 2020 | Government

After a 5-month closure as a safety measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the first outbreak, the MVA Fund will reopen its Katutura satellite office on Monday (3 August 2020).
The Fund’s case coordinators, hospital case managers and rehabilitation case managers will be stationed at the office again, with opening hours from Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 16:30.
In a media release issued by chief of corporate affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, the Fund reassured its customers of their continued service. “Additionally, we urge all road users to remain vigilant when using the road during these trying times,” she said.
She added that the public can report crashes to the MVA Fund Accident Response line at 081 9682, as doing so could save a life.
Standard health and safety measures have been put in place at the satellite office, including that a limited number of people will be allowed in at a time, and that customers’ temperatures will be measured. Also, lavatories, waiting areas and door handles will be regularly cleaned and disinfected.
The Katutura satellite office first opened its doors on 15 November 2019 and was established to increase customer awareness of its benefits and products, as well as make services easily accessible to the communities of Katutura and Khomasdal.
The satellite office is located at the Katutura Medical Centre in Independence Avenue.

Similar News

 

Thousands of IDs ready for collection

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Government

The ministry of home affairs is appealing to the public to collect their national documents from the ministry’s offices countrywide.According to executive director Etienne Maritz,...

Government accused of playing tik tok

5 days ago - 27 July 2020 | Government

Residents from Oshetu One informal settlement in Okahandja have warned that if the government cannot give them land, they will get it “through the ballot...

Agreement signed, sealed and delivered

2 weeks ago - 15 July 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW), the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) plan on working together more closely, share knowledge and...

City cleaners want permanent employment

3 weeks ago - 09 July 2020 | Government

Municipal workers employed on fixed-term contracts in the solid waste management division of the City of Windhoek, on Wednesday demonstrated in front of the municipality,...

Civil servants answer to citizens

4 weeks ago - 02 July 2020 | Government

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi implored civil servants in his ministry to deliver service with integrity and efficiency.Speaking at the...

Swapo MPs choose 62-day NA break over work

4 weeks ago - 02 July 2020 | Government

An attempt by the leader of official opposition to extend the current National Assembly (NA) sitting beyond its envisaged recess date on 8 July fell...

Focus abortion debate on rights, not religion

1 month - 30 June 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] woman who revived Namibia's abortion debate this month has written an open letter to parliament asking that the debate on abortion law...

NC to resume in capital today

1 month - 08 June 2020 | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.In a media statement...

Leaders discuss way forward

1 month - 03 June 2020 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Children forced to live on streets

2 months ago - 26 May 2020 | Government

Gobabis • [email protected] are currently 41 children known to be living on the streets in the Omaheke region, of which 31 are from Gobabis and...

Latest News

Rent prices stagger

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

The spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last three months, signals that the worst economic effects of the pandemic are yet...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening...

Here’s how your agent earns...

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Business

On average, for every hour that a real estate agent spends with the homeowner of the property they are selling, they will spend around nine...

Thousands of IDs ready for...

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Government

The ministry of home affairs is appealing to the public to collect their national documents from the ministry’s offices countrywide.According to executive director Etienne Maritz,...

Textiles for fire victims

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Social Issues

Hospitality Textile Supplies recently donated 23 boxes of goods valued at almost N$58 000 towards fundraising efforts for victims of the Twaloloka fire on Sunday....

KASU kicks off this weekend

2 days ago - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The first rounds of the eighth edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union's (KASU) Winter Cup kick place at the Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums...

Running for Twaloloka – virtually

2 days ago - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The proceeds of Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay are destined to assist residents of Walvis Bay's Twaloloka informal settlement who experienced a devastating fire earlier this...

Money talk at Vintage

2 days ago - 30 July 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] If you don;t have anything planned for tonight and you could do with some tips and tricks on moneymatters during these trying times,...

NESA debuts Brand new eFootball...

2 days ago - 29 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is geared for the National eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7 tournament to start, with the first qualifier scheduled...

Load More