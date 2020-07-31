MVAF re-opens Katutura satellite office

The satellite office is located at the Katutura Medical Centre in Independence Avenue. Photo Facebook

After a 5-month closure as a safety measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the first outbreak, the MVA Fund will reopen its Katutura satellite office on Monday (3 August 2020).

The Fund’s case coordinators, hospital case managers and rehabilitation case managers will be stationed at the office again, with opening hours from Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 16:30.

In a media release issued by chief of corporate affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, the Fund reassured its customers of their continued service. “Additionally, we urge all road users to remain vigilant when using the road during these trying times,” she said.

She added that the public can report crashes to the MVA Fund Accident Response line at 081 9682, as doing so could save a life.

Standard health and safety measures have been put in place at the satellite office, including that a limited number of people will be allowed in at a time, and that customers’ temperatures will be measured. Also, lavatories, waiting areas and door handles will be regularly cleaned and disinfected.

The Katutura satellite office first opened its doors on 15 November 2019 and was established to increase customer awareness of its benefits and products, as well as make services easily accessible to the communities of Katutura and Khomasdal.

The satellite office is located at the Katutura Medical Centre in Independence Avenue.

