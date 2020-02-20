N$1 mil for independence celebrations

Government has made N$1 million available towards the country’s 30th independence anniversary celebrations.

The festivities will be taking place at Independence Stadium in Windhoek, where President Hage Geingob will be the keynote speaker as the event also serves as his inauguration.

This announcement was made by the ministry of information, communication and technology's executive director, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, on Wednesday.

He said that even though some parts of the country are no longer facing drought, government cash flow is slow and is thus working on a tight budget, adding that N$1 million will be enough for the special celebration.

Ua-Ndjarakana said that various sub-committees under the national committee on national events have been hard at work preparing since last August to make sure that everything is in place for the independence celebration.

He said that a number of presidents and heads of governments have been invited to attend the event. - Nampa



