N$10 million for affordable housing

Pictured in this image of 29 January 2020 are some of the homes built through the Mass Housing Development Program in Swakopmund. Photo Nampa

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) received N$10 million for the 2020/21 financial year to deliver affordable houses countrywide, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni said in the National Assembly last week, while motivating the over N$1 billion allocated to his ministry.

He said the ministry identified various programmes that need urgent attention, including support to habitat and housing development, with over N$500 million allocated to the programme.

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia will receive N$5 million, with more support from the line ministry and ministry of works and transport, to make state-funded houses priced at an affordable rate for targeted communities.

Uutoni said that around N$86 million is earmarked for rural development initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of Namibians residing in these areas, adding that N$12 million will go to support self-help income and employment generating initiatives by rural communities.

He said that N$28 million will go towards financing ongoing work at six rural development centres that are under construction. – Nampa

