N$10 million for affordable housing
15 June 2020 | Infrastructure
He said the ministry identified various programmes that need urgent attention, including support to habitat and housing development, with over N$500 million allocated to the programme.
The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia will receive N$5 million, with more support from the line ministry and ministry of works and transport, to make state-funded houses priced at an affordable rate for targeted communities.
Uutoni said that around N$86 million is earmarked for rural development initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of Namibians residing in these areas, adding that N$12 million will go to support self-help income and employment generating initiatives by rural communities.
He said that N$28 million will go towards financing ongoing work at six rural development centres that are under construction. – Nampa