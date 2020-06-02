N$1.5 million to National disaster relief fund

02 June 2020 | Banking

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.
The funding aims at supporting the unemployed, small and large businesses and the procurement of essential goods such as food and medicine which positively impacts the economic upliftment of societies.
According to Magdalena Awases, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, as a business operating in Namibia during these trying times, they appreciate and applaud the Government’s efforts to set up the disaster relief fund aimed at supporting those in the greatest of need. “We believe that we have a key role to play in assisting to minimize the likelihood of transmission and its impact on society. We are incredibly proud of the level of resilience that the communities have demonstrated as they fight against the challenges that COVID-19 brings.”

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thanked everyone for their contributions and said she was happy to see that the support provided targeted a wide range of areas of support and issues in the form of provision to SME’s, medical equipment, protective gear, hand sanitisers, humanitarian support which is all necessary as the disease is manifesting itself in the country. She encouraged all stakeholders to assist government to ensure that government remains afloat.

The FirstRand Namibia Group has boosted its Foundation’s contribution to support the Government’s efforts in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country through a variety of initiatives which include providing cash flow relief to individuals and businesses, in particular SMEs, supporting in the distribution of the government grant pay-outs. Banking fees for customers was also reduced until the end of June. FNB Namibia has also already invested over N$6.5 million in fees and charges reductions to support its customers, while also initiating instalment payment holidays to COVID-19 impacted customers, SMEs, and other large businesses.

Similar News

 

Water for communities

2 weeks ago - 18 May 2020 | Banking

Accompanied by departmental staff, Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, visited the Moses ǁGaroëb constituency in the capital to...

Banks adding salt to wounds

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Banking

Unless a win-win situation is created, the limping economy won’t recover. So says the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) chief executive Charity Mwiya.He...

New banknote debut tomorrow

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Banking

A N$30 commemorative banknote that was launch on Independence Day, will be available fromFriday.According to a statement from the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the note...

Jude delivers essentials to your doorstep

1 month - 23 April 2020 | Banking

Leaving home to get groceries and essentials has become a daunting task. However, Bank Windhoek customers can now stay in their homes while the new...

!Gawaxab new BoN Governor

1 month - 21 April 2020 | Banking

Johannes !Gawaxab (pictured here with President Hage Geingob), well-known businessman and also chairman of the high-level panel on the economy, has been appointed as the...

Some relief for SMEs

1 month - 21 April 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced relief measures for SMEs with an annual turnover of less than N$10 million and with initial lending facilities of less than N$5...

Added relief for bank clients

1 month - 20 April 2020 | Banking

Standard Bank announced a decrease in its prime lending rate following the Bank of Namibia’s (BoN) decision to cut the repo rate by 100 basis...

FNB branches closed on Saturdays – for now

1 month - 17 April 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that until 5 May 2020, all branches will be closed on Saturdays. However, the FNB Contact Centre will be operational as per...

Lower interest rates announced

1 month - 16 April 2020 | Banking

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 15 April...

Cybercriminals on the loose

1 month - 15 April 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterAs the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause global fear, cybercriminals are taking advantage of this distress by trying to trick organisations and...

Latest News

Vir ’n aandjie af

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

N$58 million to clean schools...

19 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison...

20 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Mining expo cancelled

20 hours ago | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Another boost for disaster relief

20 hours ago | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

A new home for orphaned...

20 hours ago | Environment

Two lion cubs – the sole survivors of human wildlife conflict in the Sesfontein area – were relocated and released onto a 25 000ha fenced...

N$1.5 million to National disaster...

22 hours ago | Banking

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.The funding aims at...

Health supplies for ministry

1 day - 02 June 2020 | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

Load More