N$1.5 million to National disaster relief fund

Magdalena Awases, Trustee, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, Right Honourable Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa – Amadhila, Prime Minister of the Republic of Namibia, and Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager. Photo: contributed

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

The funding aims at supporting the unemployed, small and large businesses and the procurement of essential goods such as food and medicine which positively impacts the economic upliftment of societies.

According to Magdalena Awases, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, as a business operating in Namibia during these trying times, they appreciate and applaud the Government’s efforts to set up the disaster relief fund aimed at supporting those in the greatest of need. “We believe that we have a key role to play in assisting to minimize the likelihood of transmission and its impact on society. We are incredibly proud of the level of resilience that the communities have demonstrated as they fight against the challenges that COVID-19 brings.”



Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thanked everyone for their contributions and said she was happy to see that the support provided targeted a wide range of areas of support and issues in the form of provision to SME’s, medical equipment, protective gear, hand sanitisers, humanitarian support which is all necessary as the disease is manifesting itself in the country. She encouraged all stakeholders to assist government to ensure that government remains afloat.



The FirstRand Namibia Group has boosted its Foundation’s contribution to support the Government’s efforts in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country through a variety of initiatives which include providing cash flow relief to individuals and businesses, in particular SMEs, supporting in the distribution of the government grant pay-outs. Banking fees for customers was also reduced until the end of June. FNB Namibia has also already invested over N$6.5 million in fees and charges reductions to support its customers, while also initiating instalment payment holidays to COVID-19 impacted customers, SMEs, and other large businesses.



