N$2 million boost for DSN

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia with a sponsorship of N$2 million. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.

DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC), Special Olympics Namibia and Namibian National Association of the Deaf - will distribute funds to each of the three organs to help them prepare for major competitions.

Speaking to Nampa recently, NPC secretary general Michael Hamukwaya said words alone cannot explain what NamPower's commitment to DSN means. “You can no longer say this is a sponsorship because NamPower through their foundation, has been there for us. I believe the best thing is to call this a partnership because they are always there for us when any of their affiliates needs assistance.”

Hamukwaya added that despite NPC receiving a bigger chunk, all the funds will be used for their preparation for the 2021 Paralympic Games, as well as local competitions such as the Athletics Namibia Grand Prix.



NamPower’s communications officer Rosa Nikanor said sport and recreation are an essential part of daily living for people and communities, therefore accessibility and opportunities for participation should be available to everybody on an equal basis. “NamPower resolved 10 years ago to support DSN through the NamPower Foundation. Since then, DSN has become one of NamPower’s flagship sponsorship projects.”

Nikanor added that the increase in funding from N$1.2 million to N$2 million was due to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games that were scheduled for August and September 2020. “As is known, the games were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

NamPower's DSN sponsorship started in 2011 when they committed N$850 000, which grew to N$1.2 million in 2014, before the recent increase to N$2 million. – Nampa

