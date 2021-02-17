N$200 000 for House Acacia

FirstRand Namibia Foundation’s Revonia Kahivere, pictured with CAN’s Rolf Hansen. Photo contributed

On World Childhood Cancer Day, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$200 000 towards House Acacia of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

House Acacia provides affordable accommodation to vulnerable cancer patients while receiving treatment.

FirstRand Namibia’s CSI manager Revonia Kahivere said that CAN, in cooperation with the community, fights cancer and its consequences countrywide for the benefit of all Namibians by supporting research; health education and information; care and support services.

“That is why we are a proud supporter of CAN. House Acacia is not only a safe haven for cancer patients, but also provides three nutritional meals a day including transport to medical treatment centres in Windhoek.”

CAN’s chief executive Rolf Hansen expressed his gratitude towards FirstRand Namibia Foundation, saying that the “generous annual donation enables CAN to impact lives and enables us to assist cancer patients who are in need.”

