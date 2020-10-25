N$40 million for NWR
25 October 2020 | Tourism
With the outline of activities and the current conditions, the company is grateful for the support it received. “We are grateful to the shareholder, the Government of the Republic of Namibia, for their assistance. The large amount received, is to be re-injected in the Namibian Eeonomy through immediately settling overdue suppliers' invoices. Equally, part of the funds received will be used for our employee costs (our wage bill and the current voluntary separation exercise),” NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama (pictured), said.