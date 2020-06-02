N$58 million to clean schools

Less than 200 school days left for grade 11 and 12 learners

02 June 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected]

Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.
According to education executive director, Sanet Steenkamp, at least 49 331 grade 11 and 12 learners are expected to resume face-to-face learning and teaching tomorrow. She added that the government has availed N$58 million for cleaning materials.
“We know that our hostels are overpopulated and we have shortage of mattresses and beds, thus we availed N$46 million with clear guidelines to the regions,” she said.
Steenkamp said that should a school not be ready in terms of a specific problem like water, tanks will be provided to the schools.
“If it is a situation that requires more time and it is not just a minor repair, we will inform principals and teachers to inform learners accordingly to remain home for a few days.”
She added that the ownership lies with school management and the regional director on how they wish to address the cleaning of schools.
She stated that N$600 million has been availed to the ministry of education, arts and culture for development projects, such as the provision of water, issues of ablution and hotels, upgrading and repair.
Steenkamp added that the ministry will supply one face mask per learner and urged parents to ensure that their children attend school with an additional mask. “So far we have distributed 49 348 face masks. Omusati region, which has the most grade 11 and 12 learners, is still to receive 6 800 masks. Additionally, Omaheke, Kunene, Zambezi, the two Kavango regions and Oshikoto have received their masks. Oshana and Ohangwena will produce face masks within the regions. Hardap and //Kharas will receive their masks today,” she said.
Steenkamp said that the 342 schools will receive two to three infrared thermometers for screening. In terms of social distancing, Steenkamp said they will not experience major challenges as there are classrooms open to make sure it is put to practice.
“Classrooms for grade 10 and 8 will be open. A standard classroom size is 52m². If you have a one-meter distance, there should at least be 20 desks and chairs in the classroom,” she said.
According to deputy executive director of the ministry of education, Edda Bohn, the initial number of school days for grade 11 and 12 learners was 196. However, this was reduced to 178 remaining school days for the learners.
“We call on learners and teachers to work in those hours and go the extra mile. Saturday cannot be compulsory school day, although we are aware that some schools have agreed to have school on Saturday,” she said.
Bohn said these 178 days will be used to prepare for the examinations which are expected to start towards the end of November. “We have made an assessment to see how far the curriculum is covered by teachers and learners in grade 11 and 12 and the majority of responses is that they are above 60% to 70 % through the curriculum already,” she said.
On a practical note, Steenkamp said the timetable will be adjusted to focus on six promotional subjects and Life Skills.

Similar News

 

Medical students stranded in Zambia

6 minutes ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] more than sixty days, dozens of Namibian medical students studying in Zambia on health ministry scholarships claim they have had to survive...

Smaller groups for teaching

1 week ago - 26 May 2020 | Education

Learners will be divided into smaller groups for teaching when schools reopen on next week, executive director in the ministry of education, arts and culture,...

Môreson retains recycling title

2 weeks ago - 19 May 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Môreson Special School was once again announced as the winners of the 2019/2020Schools Recycling Competition (SRC) hosted by the Recycle Namibia Forum...

Overcoming the digital education divide

2 weeks ago - 19 May 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] help parents bridge the stark digital obstacles induced by the school shutdowns, a Goreangab informal settlement kindergarten with the help of a...

Niikondo NUST’s new acting VC

2 weeks ago - 18 May 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Council announced that Dr Andrew Niikondo has been appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC), effective 19 May 2020....

School construction well underway

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Education

Three combined and four primary schools received grant assistance worth more than N$8.9 million from the Japanese government.One of the beneficiaries is the A.I. Steenkamp...

E-learning a challenge in Omaheke

3 weeks ago - 12 May 2020 | Education

Omaheke education director, Pecka Semba, has said the region has not been very successful with the e-learning mode in some of its schools due to...

Exchange opportunity for student teachers

4 weeks ago - 06 May 2020 | Education

Since March 2020, the University of Bremen and the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital began cooperating in the field of teacher training as...

Boost for education

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Education

As from today, the first in a series of printed booklets is distributed to pre-primary and grade 1 to 3 students, providing access to learning...

Special education – how it’s done

1 month - 28 April 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] vast majority of schools in Namibia have transitioned from the classroom to computers, special schools tackle the challenge of e-learning to cater...

Latest News

Triennial rescheduled to these dates

28 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

In light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Windhoek and the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), decided to reschedule the Triennial dates....

Leaders discuss way forward

1 hour ago | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Vir ’n aandjie af

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

7 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

N$58 million to clean schools...

23 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison...

23 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Mining expo cancelled

23 hours ago | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Another boost for disaster relief

23 hours ago | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

A new home for orphaned...

23 hours ago | Environment

Two lion cubs – the sole survivors of human wildlife conflict in the Sesfontein area – were relocated and released onto a 25 000ha fenced...

Load More